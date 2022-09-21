Hulu's Reboot Stars Paul Reiser And Rachel Bloom On The World Of Writers And Cracking Up On Set [Exclusive Interview]

Rachel, there's plenty of self-deprecating humor about writers in the show — how they dress, how awkward they can be. But was there anything that you wanted to avoid in your characterization of Hannah?

No, I think it's well-written. I think that writers are f***ed up, and a lot of them are in therapy. I think a lot of people in the arts are f***ed up, because we are seeking some sort of validation for our life experience. And that's the root of many things in life. It's the root of road rage. I mean, when someone flips you off in traffic, it's because they haven't been validated by a turn signal, say.

So, no, I think it's very realistic. And the opening scene where the actress says to me, "Writers can wear anything," as I've gotten older — I used to be a size zero in high school. Now I'm not. I used to resent that. What I'll say about writing, with writing, you have more control. You don't have all of the control, but with writing, you write a thing, it's on the page, you have a thing that you can see. It's tangible. Acting, you can't see it as you're doing it. You're so out of control. So I think that writers are seen as neurotic, but I actually think actors are just as, if not more, neurotic.

Reiser: Oh, for sure.

Bloom: Fundamentally less control.

Reiser: One of the things that was so funny to me, Judy Greer playing the wildly insecure neurotic actor, she nailed it. And it was so funny, because we're all on that knife's edge where we want to be self-deprecating, but not really. We went too close. And one of the things somebody said, "Well, this is sort of a spoof of sitcoms," and it's not. It's really Steve Levitan's love letter to the craft of making sitcoms, which includes, yes, a lot of people. Of course, nobody's unflawed, and nobody gets out of here alive. Everybody is damaged in some way. But I think it really is quite fair and celebratory of what it takes to make anything.

There's a beautiful scene between Rose, the veteran comedy writer who has been mostly in the writers' rooms, throwing off these really caustic one-liners, and Judy Greer's character, the actor who wants to learn how to be a writer, she wants to come in and take over. And Rose delivers this beautiful speech about, "Yes, it's really hard for a woman in a world of guys, and it was harder for me than it is for you, but grow up, toughen up, roll up your sleeves, and learn how to do it." It was a beautiful space, because it straddled both worlds of, yes, it's not easy for a woman to go into a world where it's mostly men, but at the same time, nobody's going to hand you anything, so you need to earn your respect and you need to learn your craft.

I thought that was a beautiful tone that the show strikes. It really does appreciate the hard work of writing and of acting. Actors put on the thing, but they're coming from getting off the phone, or a fight with their partner, or troubles with their kids, or, in Johnny Knoxville's character, trouble with his addiction. So it's all a miracle, the fact that any show or any movie ever works is the result of a lot of wounded, imperfect people.

Bloom: It's just a bunch of people trying to get by and heal their wounds and not get fired. It's always conspiracy theory, "Oh, Hollywood. It's big Hollywood." A lot of that's antisemitism. Let's be real. But the parts of it that aren't antisemitic are people assuming that the people who control the media or whatever, who have power, know everything, have all the answers, or they're on some sort of pedestal. No, we're all just kind of feeling our way. We don't know s***.

Reiser: And also, at the executive level, too, those people making the decisions, they want to not get fired.

Bloom: They're just trying not to get fired.

Reiser: Yeah, exactly.