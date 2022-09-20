Hulu's Reboot Creator Steven Levitan Talks Being Free Of Network Censors, Avoiding Schmaltz, And More [Exclusive Interview]

On a similar topic, obviously, we love to talk about the things that we like about a series, the stuff that we're proud of. But I'm always curious to talk to creators and see if there's anything you feel like they'd want to improve upon. Anything you feel like maybe needs more development or that you might improve upon in a second season?

I'm very proud of the season as a whole, but I could look at moments in episodes and think, "Oh, that could have been better," or "I wish we had tweaked that a little bit more." So I'm never quite satisfied. But overall, I'm really proud of this series. I think it says a lot that I wanted to say. I think that it's both uplifting and funny, and has some heart to it. [I hope] that people will feel something.

Yeah, the heart, I think, actually was one of the more surprising parts of the series. Because the satire and the comedy is so much more biting here, that you don't necessarily expect to have these genuine, heartfelt moments with some of these characters. But it really does hit pretty well, I think.

Yeah, that's the kind of comedy I like best, or that's the kind of television show I like best. One that ultimately makes people feel good, but at the same time it makes them feel something else, something that they can relate to the character. Then it's not just operating joke to joke and gag to gag, but there's something deeper there. Life is like that, and I think as long as it doesn't become too serious and too schmaltzy, then it's a really nice balance. Many of my favorite shows over the years have done that beautifully.

Do you already have some idea of what you would want to do in season two and where these characters might go next?

I have some notions on that. I don't think we painted ourselves into a corner, but we definitely left some balls in the air. I think there are a lot of interesting possibilities on where they can go. I know if I had to just sit down and start writing, I feel confident I could do that.

But I also love the part of the process where the room gathers in the beginning of the season, and we talk about where we are, and where we could go, and see if there's some surprising little twists on that. You know, you try to create a series, and my process has been to try to create as many possibilities as you can, as far as places to go in the series. But there were surprises even for me, as we went on, where we discovered dynamics that were, "Oh, that's great, let's go with that. Let's dig deeper on these two, or on the writers and what they're going through." So I love the discovery part of this, but I feel like we can take it to a very compelling place.

One of the things I thought was interesting, obviously there's so much focus on the dynamic between Gordon [Paul Reiser] and Hannah [Rachel Bloom], as father and daughter, as well as the showrunners and producers. But there's only been just a very brief mention of Hannah's mother, and I wonder if that's something that could come into play in future episodes?

It absolutely could. As well as Hannah's step brother.