Bryan Cranston Almost Lost Breaking Bad Over One Malcolm In The Middle Scene

"Malcolm in the Middle" is one of the best sitcoms of the 21st century, a chaotic good time with a darker humor than other family comedies from the time and the most brutally real parents on TV. Though the entire cast is pitch-perfect, the clear highlight is watching Bryan Cranston deliver one of the best slapstick performances in a modern sitcom, whether it's his roller skating, his power walking, or his blue paint stunt that suddenly became very dangerous.

After the end of "Malcolm in the Middle," the next big project Cranston joined was "Breaking Bad," but it seems that turning Hal Wilkerson into Walter White was an even harder endeavor than going from Mr. Chips to Scarface. According to The Hollywood Reporter, executives had trouble believing a former sitcom star could lead their big new prestige drama. "We all still had the image of Bryan shaving his body in 'Malcolm in the Middle.' We were like, 'Really? Isn't there anybody else?'" a former executive said. It really wasn't until creator Vince Gilligan himself, who was set on casting Cranston as the lead in his show, urged the executives to watch the "X-Files" episode Cranston is in that they began to be convinced.

The episode in question has Cranston playing a man suffering from radiation exposure, allowing him to showcase his acting range. "That was a tricky part to cast on 'X-Files,'" Gilligan said (who served as a writer. producer, and occasional director on the series years before "Breaking Bad"). "We needed somebody who could be dramatic and scary yet have an underlying humanity so when he dies, you felt sorry for him. Bryan nailed it."

It was thanks to that episode that the executives were persuaded to cast Cranston as Walter White.