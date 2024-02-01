A Malcolm In The Middle Stunt Put Bryan Cranston In A Scary Situation

Once upon a time, on a planet without widely accessible internet, people could spread outlandish urban legends without being instantly debunked. Actually, they can still do that, provided the recipient of said ludicrous information has been conditioned by bad-faith actors to doubt what educated people refer to as facts ... but you're here to learn why Bryan Cranston panicked over a stunt on "Malcolm in the Middle," so let's cut to the chase.

Cranston was born in 1956. This means he was eight years old when "Goldfinger" became a global phenomenon. For kids of his era, Bond movies represented the apex of cinema. It was just about all they wanted to talk about. And people found some amusingly inventive ways to talk about them.

I was born in 1973, and by the time I was old enough to get in on the Bond discourse, one of the wildest stories still making the rounds was that actor Shirley Eaton, whose character is dispatched by being plated in gold, died of asphyxiation while shooting the scene. Per the tellers of this tall tale, the gold paint sealed her pores, thus depriving her body of oxygen.

This was, obviously, not true. Such an incident would've resulted in the immediate shutdown of the production and the end of the Bond movie franchise. But kids didn't understand this. They also couldn't hit up IMDb to learn that Eaton made numerous films after shooting "Goldfinger." So, this nonsense took hold in our imagination. And yet, even when we learned it was nonsense, the notion took hold in our imaginations. Could you really suffocate if you were completely coated in paint?

That notion crept into Cranston's consciousness when he filmed a particularly wild episode of "Malcolm in the Middle."