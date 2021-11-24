Filming The Wizard Of Oz Was Actually Very Dangerous. Here's Why

The 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," quite possibly the most famous movie of all time, had a notoriously messy production.

While the film is based on the book by L. Frank Baum, first published in 1900, the 1939 film version has supplanted it in the popular consciousness with its memorable songs, indelible iconography (and employing the overused phrase "indelible iconography" is apt when talking about "The Wizard of Oz"), cutting-edge special effects, nightmarish images (those monkeys!), and characters that have entrenched themselves into the minds of every human being alive.

None of this came easy, however, and "The Wizard of Oz" was most certainly not an example of a single artistic creator or hardworking auteur bringing their unique voice to the screen. The production changed hands several times, starting with director Norman Taurog (whose "Skippy" and "Boys Town" were nominated for Best Picture), then moving to Richard Thorpe ("Ivanhoe," "The Prisoner of Zenda"), George Cukor ("Gaslight," "Little Women," many classics besides), before finding the film's credited director, Victor Fleming ("Gone with the Wind"). Even then, King Vidor ("The Big Parade," "Northwest Passage") was brought in to complete additional sequences.

In the modern era, where even basic reshoots can be pegged by Twitter pundits as evidence of a troubled production, the drama behind the scenes of "The Wizard of Oz" would make several people's heads melt like the Wicked Witch of the West.