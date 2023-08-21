James Bond's Signature Aston Martin Almost Never Existed

One of the many James Bond franchise staples introduced in 1964's "Goldfinger" was 007's Aston Martin DB5. Throughout his 60-year cinematic run, Bond has had the pleasure of driving some of the finest vehicles in the world, but none have become as synonymous with England's greatest spy as the DB5. Which is why, to this day, Aston Martin's 1963 luxury grand tourer remains the best James Bond car.

Prior to "Goldfinger," there had been two Bond movies: 1962's "Dr. No" and 1963's "From Russia With Love." In the former, 007 was seen riding in a Sunbeam Alpine, and in the latter a Bentley Mark IV — an odd choice considering the car had been around for a good 30 years prior to Sean Connery's Bond making use of it. And in Ian Fleming's first Bond novel, "Casino Royale," the MI6 agent drove a 1930 Blower Bentley, a racing version of the Bentley 4½ Litre. With "Goldfinger," however, the producers felt it was time for a change.

So, the DB5 debuted with the third entry in the Bond saga. The same model has since shown up in a total of eight movies in the franchise, reappearing in "Thunderball," "GoldenEye," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "Casino Royale," "Skyfall," "Spectre," and "No Time to Die." The car was also supposed to be featured in "The World Is Not Enough," but its scenes were cut prior to the 1999 film's release. All of which is to say that the DB5 has truly become almost as famous as James Bond himself. With that in mind, it's strange to think that the DB5 almost didn't make it into "Goldfinger" in the first place.