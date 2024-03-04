Adam Sandler's First Major Dramatic Performance Is Still His Best

Barry Egan is not a particularly easygoing guy. The protagonist of Paul Thomas Anderson's 2002 film "Punch-Drunk Love" is socially awkward, highly anxious, and clearly has trouble regulating his emotions in a healthy way. When he calls a phone sex line, it's because he's lonely and just wants to connect with another person. But as played by Adam Sandler, who was exclusively known for his comedic work until then, Barry becomes someone the audience roots for. Since we have a history with Sandler as someone who has made us laugh, we're perhaps more endeared to this eccentric character than we might've been otherwise.

Anderson knew this — he was dead set on casting Sandler in "Punch-Drunk Love" from the moment he came up with the concept – and saw potential in Sandler that no other director had seen at that point. By hiring him to star in this small, bizarre romance, Anderson forever altered the course of the actor's career and gave him the opportunity to filter some of his familiar acting bits through a different, more grounded lens.

Sandler is famous for the way he can explode into anger, and it's often very funny when that happens. With his exaggerated physicality and dripping sarcasm, he can almost feel like a cartoon character. But here, Anderson gave Sandler the ability to tap into that anger in a new way — one that trades that cartoonish nature for something much more realistic. The "Punch-Drunk Love" audience may not always agree with Barry Egan's methods, but we understand his anger as something recognizable in our everyday lives.

There are moments in this film where Barry's anger and violence feels scary. If you're a non-violent person and you've ever been around a violent person, you know that feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when violence breaks out around you, and "Punch-Drunk Love" is fascinating because Sandler's performance has a little bit of that feeling to it while simultaneously asking you to buy into a love story between Barry and Emily Watson's character, Lena. It's a concoction that feels wholly unique, and it wouldn't have worked nearly as well with another actor in the lead role.