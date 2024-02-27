Spaceman Review: Sad Adam Sandler Meets A Space Spider In This Somber Sci-Fi Saga

Drifting alone through space in a cramped craft, headed toward Jupiter and a strange anomaly known as the Chopra cloud, cosmonaut Jakub Prochazka (Adam Sandler) conducts a satellite interview with schoolchildren back on Earth. A little girl asks: "I read that you're the loneliest man in the world ... does it make you sad to be so far away?" Thus the mood is set for "Spaceman," Johan Renck's melancholy sci-fi story about loneliness, love, and a giant talking space spider. This is a strange film, and perhaps the strangest aspect of all is that it stars Adam Sandler.

Sandler is no stranger to drama at this point. Indeed, whenever the comic performer turns around and delivers a dramatic performance it's almost always met with universal praise. "Hey, that's right!" we all seem to proclaim in unison. "Adam Sandler is a pretty good actor when he wants to be!" But "Spaceman" has to be the most serious role Sandler has ever played; it casts him as indeed the loneliest man in the world, or perhaps the entire universe since he's technically not physically on the world throughout the course of the film.

Jakub, who hails from the Czech Republic, has been alone in space for nearly 200 days, and it's clear that time away from Earth has taken its toll on him — he looks haunted. Making matters worse: he hasn't heard from his pregnant wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan). As it turns out, Lenka did recently send a message to Jakub — to tell him she was leaving him. The powers that be, however, intercepted the message and are hesitant to pass it along, lest it send Jakub off the deep end.

And then a giant talking spider shows up.