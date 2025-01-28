Emma Stone Had A Goofy Cameo In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Before She Was Famous

Long before she was a two-time Academy Award-winning actor able to tackle some of the toughest, weirdest roles in cinema and television, Emma Stone was just a young actor trying to make it in a cutthroat industry. After a number of TV guest spots in small roles, including a hilarious bit on "Malcolm in the Middle" where she played a bully beefing with the Wilkerson family matriarch, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), Stone would eventually garner attention with the 2006 hit comedy "Superbad," which was responsible for both her trademark red hair and her career taking off. Before that, however, she played an integral but tiny role on the Disney Channel hit kids show "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," although it's absolutely impossible to spot her.

"The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" followed twins Zack and Cody Martin (Dylan and Cole Sprouse), who live in the suite of the Tipton Hotel in Boston. One of the people they regularly encounter is the Tipton hotel heiress London Tipton (Brenda Song), a clear riff on real-life heiress Paris Hilton, and like Paris, she has a little dog that she carries around. The biggest difference (besides the fact that Paris traditionally has Chihuahuas and London has a Pomeranian) is that we, the home audience, can sometimes understand London's pup, Ivana. Most of the time, she barks and yaps and we are given subtitles, but when Ivana talks to other dogs, we can hear her.

And when Ivana decided to chat with her fellow canines? Her voice belonged to none other than Emma Stone.