Emma Stone's 4 Favorite Movies Of All Time

Emma Stone might be in a whole bunch of your favorite movies — but what are her favorites?

In January 2024, Stone spoke to Letterboxd — the social media site centered around movies — about her "four favorites," a regular interview the outlet does with major Hollywood celebrities. After appearing visibly stressed by the prospect of only picking four movies (which is pretty common in these interviews, to be honest), Stone responds that Charlie Chaplin's 1931 comedy "City Lights" is her all-time favorite movie. "I love 'Network,'" Stone continued, name-checking the 1976 dark comedy that won Best Picture at the 49th Academy Awards in 1977. "'Mikey and Nicky,' I just saw it for the first time a couple of weeks ago," Stone raved, citing Elaine May's movie (also from 1976) about a mobster and his best friend (played by John Cassavetes and Peter Falk). "I love almost every Cassavetes movie — that one wasn't Cassavetes, he's just in it. It's obviously Elaine May, who's a genius," she clarified (in addition to acting, Cassavetes was also a famous director).

After joking that saying she loves "all the Cassavetes movies" technically breaks the game's rules (since she only has one film left), Stone closes out strong with "The Firemen's Ball," a 1967 satire made by Miloš Forman. Clearly, Stone has eclectic (and excellent) taste, which isn't surprising; throughout her career, she's chosen some pretty great projects of her own.