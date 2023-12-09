How Videos Of Toddlers Helped Emma Stone Prepare For Poor Things

In Yorgos Lanthimos' new film "Poor Things," a Frankensteinian scientist named Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) has, by luck, chanced upon the dead body of a nine-months-pregnant women floating down the Thames. He fishes the body out of the water and finds that the fetus inside of her is still alive. He removes the fetus, removes its brain, and implants the brain into the dead woman's skull. He then shocks her back to life. He names his resulting creation Bella (Emma Stone).

Bella, possessing an infant's brain, is a being of impulse and misunderstanding. She, like a child, staggers through the world getting used to her body and exploring the bizarre new sense input she's receiving. Even though she has the fully developed muscles of an adult, Bella's new brain still has to get used to walking. The first act of "Poor Things" sees Bella staggering around her father's over-designed estate with straight legs, stiff arms, and little coordination. She is often heard crashing into things as she staggers strangely through the hallways. It's an unusual piece of physical acting from Stone, who is trying to move like a toddler.

Indeed, in a back-and-forth interview with Bradley Cooper for Variety, Stone revealed that she studied toddlers in order to get her physical movements right. Toddlers, of course, have small, developing bodies, and their movements are based on their size, so Stone's direct translation of those movements lends Bella a surreal quality and sees "Poor Things" emerge with a bizarre fable-like tone. Stone admitted that during the film's rehearsals, she would be assigned day-long walking practice.