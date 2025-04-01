Why The Malcolm In The Middle Revival Replaced Dewey's Actor

"Malcolm in the Middle" is one of the best sitcoms of the 2000s. It's a chaotic, delightfully weird, absurd, and darkly funny comedy about the most dysfunctional family on TV. This is not a simple case of "parents just don't understand," but, rather, a case of deeply flawed grown-ups way in over their heads who also have to deal with having the spawns of Satan for kids.

Advertisement

What made the show so special was its cast. Sure, it's easy to say a series that lasted for seven seasons did so because it had a great ensemble, but "Malcolm in the Middle" was truly perfect in this regard. Whether it's Bryan Cranston being the God of Sweet Buffoons as the patriarch Hal (a role so good it almost cost Cranston his chance at starring in "Breaking Bad") or Justin Berfield basically playing a live-action Bart Simpson as Reese (think about it), both the primary cast and even the supporting players were phenomenal. This is also the reason fans have spent years wondering when the hell we were going to get a follow-up season.

Well, now we're actually getting a "Malcolm in the Middle" revival. The four-episode special will reunite most of the original show's main cast — including Cranston, Berfield, Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), and Christopher Masterson (Francis) — save for Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey. The character will instead be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark in a bit of recasting that actually makes a whole lot of sense.

Advertisement