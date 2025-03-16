Why Malcolm In The Middle Star Erik Per Sullivan Disappeared From Hollywood

A show that focuses on the fairly conventional premise of a group of kids, a stern mom, and a bumbling dad doesn't necessarily have what it takes to become a smash hit. However, the stars certainly aligned for "Malcolm in the Middle." The show premiered in 2000 and ran for a solid seven seasons before concluding in May 2006. If you've never seen the show and only know the basic premise, it's easy to assume that the series simply rode the coattails of the 1990s sitcom high to success ... but as anyone familiar with the series can attest, you don't make it to season 7 without being a pretty watchable sitcom, which "Malcolm in the Middle" certainly was.

One of the show's secrets is casting. The pre-Walter White Bryan Cranston was so convincingly hilarious as the slapstick-happy father Hal that he nearly lost "Breaking Bad" over a certain "Malcolm in the Middle" scene. Playing the show's titular character was Frankie Muniz, who was a perfect fit as the genius middle child Malcolm. Jane Kaczmarek raked in awards and nominations as the family's mom Lois, and went on to appear on multiple amazing shows. Many other cast members have gone on to make their mark in various ways, but one actor from the show's central family has chosen a path that has taken him far away from the entertainment industry. Let's see what "Malcolm in the Middle" star Erik Per Sullivan, who played Hal and Lois' fourth child Dewey, has been up to after the show ended.