Why Frankie Muniz Disappeared From Hollywood

One of the most talked-about aspects of Muniz's post-"Malcolm in the Middle" life came to light in 2017, when he appeared on "Dancing With The Stars." At the time, footage from the show indicated that he had significant amnesia from prior concussions and couldn't remember the year he was nominated for an Emmy for "Malcolm." The story spread like wildfire, but in 2022, he clarified that it had been a bit overblown. In the podcast "Steve-O's Wild Ride!," he explained that he's had nine concussions, but also doesn't "want to blame the concussions or blame anything else" for any cognitive changes. According to Looper, Muniz got his first concussion at age seven while playing soccer, and he later broke his back in a racing incident.

"If you search my name, all it talks about is how, like, I have no memory, or I'm dying of strokes and all this kind of stuff," Muniz told fellow adrenaline junkie Steve-O. "[On 'Dancing with the Stars'] I had to say, like, 'I don't really remember.' But I wasn't saying I don't remember anything." He also explained that he had at one point been misdiagnosed with mini-strokes, when he actually later found out he had migraines with aura (the first of which manifested when he was riding a motorcycle).

"I only know what it's like to be me. Or have my brain," Muniz told People in 2019. "So, I'm only reminded of how bad my memory is when people I see, they come to me and go, 'Oh, you remember when we did this? Remember we went on this trip to this country?'" He seems to be at peace with himself and the limitations of his memory, concluding, "I have no recollection of it, but in my head, it's not like I feel bad or sad about it."