What It'll Take To Get Jackass Star Steve-O To Stop Doing Stupid Stunts [Exclusive]

Hi, I'm (not) Johnny Knoxville, and welcome to (an article about) "Jackass"!

Somehow, over 20 years after the boundary-pushing reality stunt comedy series that launched Knoxville's career debuted on that dusty relic known as MTV, "Jackass" is still going. And not just the franchise; Knoxville and much of his original crew have continued to actively throw themselves into harm's way to entertain the masses (save for the late Ryan Dunn and Bam Margera, due to his messy situation). In fact, "Jackass Forever" emerged as one of the saviors of the 2022 box office, keeping the art of the R-rated guffawfest alive in typical topsy-turvy "Jackass" fashion. It's not just creaky Gen-Xers and Millennials like myself; even today's youths agree, the dudes rock.

With Knoxville and his boys now in their 40s and 50s, though, it begs the question: Exactly how much longer can they keep poking death and severe physical injury in the eye, and walk away laughing? At this stage, the "Jackass" crew seems to have given up on trying to put an expiration date on their daredevilry, although they know it's coming up sooner than later. In the case of Stephen Gilchrist "Steve-O" Glover, he sees his new stand-up special, "Steve-O's Bucket List," as a harbinger of what awaits him professionally. Not that this bothers him; even Elton John stopped trying to one-up his sequined Dodgers uniforms and feather coats eventually, as Steve-O adroitly reasoned during his recent interview with /Film's Jeremy Smith to discuss his latest project.