One Mad Men Character Was Recast Three Times And Fans Might Have Missed It

For a long-running TV show, child actors are almost always a headache. Putting aside all the ethical ramifications of thrusting someone into the public eye at such a young age, there's the simple fact that kids grow and change in ways that often contradict what the series itself is going for. Sometimes the actor hits puberty and starts getting too self-conscious, or sometimes they simply hit puberty too soon (or too late) and that changes the sort of storylines the writers can do with them. ("Lost," a show whose first three seasons only span three months, particularly struggled in this regard when it came to the character of Walt.)

"Mad Men" lucked out: it only had two main child actors to deal with, and they struck gold with one of them. Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sally Draper, sticks around for the whole series, getting plenty of her own storylines to work with. But with the actors who played Bobby Draper, who's about three years younger than Sally, it was a different story. The first Bobby was played by Maxwell Huckabee for most of season 1. In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shipka said that the Bobby #1 actor "holds a special place in my heart."

Bobby #2 was played by Aaron Hart, and he stuck around for the tail end of season 1 and all of season 2. The Draper son was still mostly a background character during this period of the show, although he did get that one standout scene where he talks with Don about Don's father. Shipka also remembered Hart fondly, describing him as having "had some pretty cool boots."

In season 3, Hart was replaced by Bobby #3, Jared Gilmore, who left after season 4 because he was offered a bigger, more promising role in the ABC show "Once Upon a Time." This was the point in "Mad Men" where the disparity between Bobby and Sally became clear; Sally was getting fleshed-out storylines, including plenty of scenes without Betty or Don in the room with her, whereas Bobby stayed in the background. It was around here that fans wondered if any of the adult characters cared about Bobby, because it sure seemed like Sally was getting all the attention. (Even AMC considered making a "Mad Men" spinoff centered on Sally at one point.)