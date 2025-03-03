Family Matters Was A Spin-Off Of A Classic ABC Sitcom

It's not wrong to wonder what it was about "Perfect Strangers" that made its lasting cultural impact a little odder and a little less well-known. Fans of the HBO drama "The Leftovers" may recall that the series directly referenced "Perfect Strangers," stating that the entire cast of that ABC sitcom had vanished in the Sudden Departure. (Those fans will also recall that Linn-Baker played himself in one episode, as it's revealed that he faked his departure but the rest of the cast did not.) And a few other series, such as "The Goldbergs" and "Only Murders in the Building," have referenced the show, its bouncy theme song, and the "Dance of Joy" that Balki would perform when he's particularly happy.

But timing may have been key in stopping the show's cultural impact, even acknowledging that it ran for eight seasons and aired 150 episodes. Considering that the final, shortened season aired in the summer of 1992 and that the same kids who flock to plenty of other TGIF shows were just coming of age at the right time, "Perfect Strangers" may have just aired a bit too early in Millennial cultural history.

It's true that neither "Perfect Strangers" nor "Family Matters" has had the exact same shelf life as some other TGIF shows. Where "Boy Meets World" and "Full House" each had sequel series, on the Disney Channel and Netflix, respectively, the same can't be said for these shows. If anything, they've both become easy punchlines or forgotten. (For "Family Matters," you could just watch this recent spoof from "Saturday Night Live.") When VelJohnson, for example, showed up in a late-series episode of the Fox sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," it wasn't to tease or venerate him for playing Carl Winslow, but to pay homage to his supporting role in "Die Hard," one of the show's characters' favorite films.

Even when an animated follow-up film about Urkel saving Santa (creatively titled "Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie") arrived a couple of years ago, it was kicked to the curb by Warner Bros. Discovery so that it never even aired on Max. But still, "Family Matters" does have a longer shelf life; the show just got started years before you may have realized it.