Why Young Sheldon Retconned George Cooper Sr.'s Controversial Cheating Storyline

Sitcoms love to pull off a retcon. When it comes to maintaining TV continuity, the only guardrails in place are the limits of audiences' disbelief, and plenty of hit shows have taken advantage of our bad memories and willingness to forgive plot holes in order to tweak and even totally reimagine their worlds. Retconning, the act of creating "retroactive continuity" changes, has been used in countless TV comedies over the years, from "Roseanne" to "Friends" to "That '70s Show." With its seventh season, "Young Sheldon" entered the retcon game in a big way, reframing a cynical rule from "The Big Bang Theory" as a funny and tragic misunderstanding.

In the earlier Sheldon Cooper-centric show, Jim Parsons' character reveals that he always knocks three times on doors, not out of any obsessive-compulsive tendency, but because he was scarred as a kid when he walked in on his dad having sex with a woman who wasn't his mother. "I never talked to my parents about what I saw that day," Sheldon explained, "But from then on, I added extra knocks so people could get their pants on." Except, that's not what happened.

From very early on in its run, it became clear that "Young Sheldon," a "Wonder Years"-style single-camera prequel series that focused more on Sheldon's family life and coming-of-age than on the acerbic nerd jokes of its predecessor, was going to tell Sheldon's story with a softer touch. The show built up to the loss of his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), and while Parsons' Sheldon spoke angrily about his dad in the future, the younger version of the character played by Iain Armitage had a more nuanced relationship with his father. The show's writers also really seemed to like George, which made his inevitable demise more bittersweet than expected.