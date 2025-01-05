How Young Sheldon Changed A Controversial Plot Point From The Big Bang Theory

There are some pretty big differences between "The Big Bang Theory" and its prequel spin-off series, "Young Sheldon." For one, "Young Sheldon" is a single-camera series whereas "Big Bang" was multi-cam to allow for a studio audience, which was a pretty massive change-up for the show's creators. Not only that but "Young Sheldon" is completely different tonally, starting as a pretty standard family comedy before becoming more of a dramedy, giving all new context to "The Big Bang Theory." Instead of just cracking jokes or making references to the later events of Sheldon's life, the series actually expanded upon some of the ideas from "The Big Bang Theory" and made Sheldon Cooper a richer, more complex character. And because "The Big Bang Theory" was written without ever planning on making a prequel series, sometimes that meant they had to retcon a few things in order to make it all make a little more sense.

One of the biggest changes was to the character of George Cooper, Sr., Sheldon's father, played by Lance Barber in "Young Sheldon." George Sr. had died before the events of "The Big Bang Theory," and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) always spoke about him negatively, saying that he was an abusive alcoholic and an adulterer. In "Young Sheldon," George Sr. doesn't always understand his youngest son Sheldon (Iain Armitage), but he does his best to be a good husband and father. In fact, in season 7 of the prequel series, we discover that George Sr. never cheated on his wife at all, and it was all just one big misunderstanding.