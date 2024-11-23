Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Has A Secret Cameo During George Cooper's Funeral

"The Big Bang Theory" wasn't afraid to kill off characters, and that trend continued in the hit prequel series "Young Sheldon." Anyone familiar with "Big Bang Theory" went into the spin-off knowing that George Cooper (Lance Barber) had an expiration date, as Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) revealed long ago that his old man died when he was a teenager. The character was given an emotional send-off in the two-part series finale episode of "Young Sheldon," and Barber even returned for a sneaky cameo appearance.

The "Funeral" episode chronicles George's family and friends as they pay their respects to the late husband and father in church. An elderly lady called Georgina attends the service and can be spotted in the background during a wide shot that captures everyone at the funeral. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment that most viewers probably didn't bat an eyelid at. However, following the episode, Reagan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper, took to her Instagram stories and revealed Georgina is actually Barber in disguise. Should viewers feel inclined to revisit the episode, Georgina is the character with the grey hair, glasses, and purple cardigan who looks just like Barber.

CBS/Reagan Revord

Jim Parsons also sported a new look for his "Young Sheldon" cameo, but it's fair to say that Barber went the extra mile when he agreed to play Georgina. He also went into the finale intending to be a goofball on the set, but some of his more mischievous plans never came to fruition.