The Big Bang Theory: Every Major Character Death In The Series

Okay, this one is actually pretty sad. In "The Comic Book Store Regeneration," a season 8 episode of "The Big Bang Theory," everything seems incredibly normal until Howard takes a phone call from his aunt in Florida — his mother, Mrs. Wolowitz, had been staying with her for a visit — and learns that Mrs. Wolowitz took a nap and never woke up. (Throughout the series, Mrs. Wolowitz, who was voiced by small-screen veteran Carol Ann Susi, was never seen but only heard, often screaming at Howard from a different room in their shared house.) Despite their often contentious relationship, Howard is understandably devastated — a feeling that's exacerbated by the fact that comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), who lived with Mrs. Wolowitz after Howard moved out, is using a bunch of her furniture in his newly reopened shop — but his friends are there for him. (Even Sheldon is kind to him, surprising literally everyone.) After Howard and Bernadette depart for Florida for the funeral, the rest of the gang raises a glass to Mrs. Wolowitz; Raj thanks her for helping him feel welcome in America, Stuart expresses gratitude for the fact that she gave him a place to stay, and Penny remembers a time Mrs. Wolowitz told her to eat more because she was too skinny.

This death was written into the series due to the fact that Susi died of cancer in real life in 2014 — and in 2015, showrunner Steve Molaro said that they wanted to send Susi and Mrs. Wolowitz off in a way that honored the actor and the character at once. After saying that everyone was devastated, Molaro told The Hollywood Reporter, "Eventually the needs of the show [forced the issue] and we had to come up with a plan, and I don't think we could bring ourselves to replace the actor. The thought of it felt awful to us. That left us with two options: We send the character away — which seemed false and fake — or we go right into it and write it into the show, so that's what we chose to do."