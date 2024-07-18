Bob Newhart, Legendary Comedian And TV Icon, Has Died At 94

Comic legend Bob Newhart has passed away at the age of 94. His longtime publicist, Jerry Digney, confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Newhart died in his Los Angeles home on Thursday, July 18, following a series of short illnesses. As a young man, Newhart served in the Korean War and briefly worked as an accountant, before switching careers and becoming the famous stand-up comedian and actor we've come to know and love.

He first came to prominence in 1960 with his comedy album, "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart," which he followed up with "The Button-Down Mind Strikes Back." His most famous recurring stand-up schtick was playing the straight man to an implied funny man, often pretend-talking on the phone and letting us imagine what the other person was saying. You can see this clearly in his famous routine, "Nobody Will Ever Play Baseball," where he plays a games manufacturer listening to Abner Doubleday, the founder of baseball, explain in detail his pitch for the sport. (Turns out, baseball makes no sense if you really think about it.)

Newhart also made a name for himself as an actor, playing the starring role of psychologist Bob Hartley in "The Bob Newhart Show," a sitcom that premiered in 1972 and went on for 142 episodes. In 1982, he starred in a new sitcom called "Newhart," playing innkeeper and talk show host Dick Loudon. The show went on for eight seasons, before ending with one of the most famous sitcom finales ever — it revealed that all whole eight seasons were part of a single dream by Bob Hartley from "The Bob Newhart Show." It's a moment that's been parodied and referenced constantly ever since, and it's the reason why the "what if it's all a dream?" theory gets thrown around for every new hit show.