The Big Bang Theory Scene That Made Bob Newhart Break Down In Tears

A whole bunch of iconic performers appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" throughout its twelve-season run; hell, the list of "Star Trek" veterans who popped up on Chuck Lorre's sitcom is a pretty hefty list all by itself. Most of the time, people like William Shatner or James Earl Jones simply played larger-than-life versions of themselves, but sometimes TV legends would show up to have a little fun ... like Bob Newhart, who was a repeat guest star on "The Big Bang Theory" as Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) childhood idol Professor Proton, also known as Arthur Jeffries.

Apparently, Newhart's first day on the set of "The Big Bang Theory" was seriously emotional for everyone involved ... especially Newhart himself, who found himself totally overwhelmed by the live audience's effusive reaction. As Jim Parsons told Parade, tears were shed.

"The night we taped the first scene he ever did with us, he appeared in the hallway and the show stopped — just completely stopped — from the standing ovation the live audience gave him," Parsons revealed, before saying he was really taken aback at the mere prospect of performing next to such a huge comedy star. "He cried. I think we all cried. It was profound, and I realized how much I'd been stuffing down my knowledge of how profound it was to work with Bob all week at rehearsal, because who the hell can do good work while saying, 'I can't f**king believe I'm working with Bob Newhart!' in your head the whole time? No one. But the dam broke in that moment."