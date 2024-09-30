The Real Reason The Big Bang Theory's Elevator Is Broken

There are a few things that even casual fans know about "The Big Bang Theory." For one, it's a show about "nerds." Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, says "Bazinga!" a lot. Also, the elevator in the building where most of the main characters live is broken for most of the series. So why is that? According to the showrunners, it all came down to the way they wanted to stage the show's "action," so to speak (since most of the time, the characters are gathered in Sheldon's living room).

During a 2020 appearance at WonderCon, a fan asked about the elevator and whether co-creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre ever "considered" fixing it. "That's a great question," panel moderator Wil Wheaton said, before executive producer Steve Holland weighed in: "The elevator being broken actually serves a really important purpose on the show."

"So, one of the things you need is a place for characters to 'walk and talk,'" Prady said in response to Holland. "And when Chuck Lorre and I had worked on 'Dharma & Greg,' we had this outside street set where characters could have a conversation." After saying that they were lucky to snag the set, which was an unused exterior on the same lot where the rest of "Dharma & Greg" was filmed, Prady continued, "We tried to do that at 'Big Bang,' and it was too much real estate. We started talking about, 'what if they always had to walk up the stairs?' [...] Either they're talking in a car or they're walking if you need characters to have a conversation in motion. So we created the stairway."