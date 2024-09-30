The Real Reason The Big Bang Theory's Elevator Is Broken
There are a few things that even casual fans know about "The Big Bang Theory." For one, it's a show about "nerds." Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, says "Bazinga!" a lot. Also, the elevator in the building where most of the main characters live is broken for most of the series. So why is that? According to the showrunners, it all came down to the way they wanted to stage the show's "action," so to speak (since most of the time, the characters are gathered in Sheldon's living room).
During a 2020 appearance at WonderCon, a fan asked about the elevator and whether co-creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre ever "considered" fixing it. "That's a great question," panel moderator Wil Wheaton said, before executive producer Steve Holland weighed in: "The elevator being broken actually serves a really important purpose on the show."
"So, one of the things you need is a place for characters to 'walk and talk,'" Prady said in response to Holland. "And when Chuck Lorre and I had worked on 'Dharma & Greg,' we had this outside street set where characters could have a conversation." After saying that they were lucky to snag the set, which was an unused exterior on the same lot where the rest of "Dharma & Greg" was filmed, Prady continued, "We tried to do that at 'Big Bang,' and it was too much real estate. We started talking about, 'what if they always had to walk up the stairs?' [...] Either they're talking in a car or they're walking if you need characters to have a conversation in motion. So we created the stairway."
One episode, The Staircase Implementation, explains why the elevator is broken
So how exactly did "The Big Bang Theory" explain why the elevator is constantly out of order? In the 22nd episode of season 3, "The Staircase Implementation," the show gives fans some backstory when Sheldon and his best friend Leonard (Johnny Galecki) have such a loud fight in their apartment over the thermostat setting that even their neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco) can hear them from across the hall. When Leonard seeks refuge in Penny's apartment as a result, he tells her the story of how he and Sheldon met — and explains the whole elevator deal in the process.
Seven years earlier, Leonard needed to find a place to live and, despite numerous warnings from others, asked Sheldon Cooper if his spare room was available. (At this point, the elevator was perfectly functional.) Sheldon is predictably difficult right from the start, asking Leonard incessant questions and then showing him his potential room, which has the message "DIE SHELDON DIE" scrawled on the walls (courtesy of its previous occupant). Leonard then explains to Penny why he kept living with Sheldon (it has to do with a convoluted situation related to North Korea and potential treason), but what about the elevator?
The elevator's problems all began when he and Sheldon first hung out with their CalTech coworkers Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar). Basically, the three of them were fussing around with a rocket owned by Howard when they realize they've mixed way too much jet fuel; Leonard brings it into the elevator in an attempt to bring the mixture outside, at which point Sheldon gets Leonard out of the elevator safely and there's a huge explosion just behind the doors. So does the elevator ever get fixed? Yes — at the very end of the series.
At the end of season 12, the elevator on The Big Bang Theory mysteriously returns
Though the characters on "The Big Bang Theory" spend pretty much the entire series trudging up and down several flights of stairs, the elevator eventually does get fixed ... at the very last minute. In the show's penultimate episode "The Change Constant," Sheldon is having trouble handling big changes in his life, from the news that he and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) just won a Nobel Prize together to Amy's subsequent makeover. His life is about to take an enormous turn as a world-famous physicist, and true to form, he's not taking any of it well, going so far as to storm out of what is now Leonard and Penny's apartment while yelling that he can't handle this much change. That's when the elevator opens, revealing Penny; she quips, "Can you believe it? They finally fixed the elevator!"
In his anxious state, Sheldon can't accept anything going on around him, but Penny handles the situation pretty perfectly. Acknowledging that he's going through a lot, Penny rides the elevator with Sheldon to prove that everything will be okay, and he seems to like it — at least, he calls the ride upstairs "wild."
