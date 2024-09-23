The Big Bang Theory Ending Explained: What Happens In The Finale?

12 years and seasons is a long time, and even though there was some on-set tension over the fact that "The Big Bang Theory" was ending at all, it sounds like filming the finale was pretty emotional. After the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" shot the last episode, they spoke to Variety at the finale party about what that day was like on set — and apparently, there was a lot of laughter and a lot of crying.

"You really can't prepare for that final moment. This is the last time we'll bow together, this is the last time we'll do scenes together," Jim Parsons, who made the decision to leave the show after 12 seasons, said at the time. "Logically you can know that, but to go through that is a different thing." Kunal Nayyar agreed with him and said that the cast's final pre-taping huddle, which became a tradition during the show's run, was extra difficult: "There were more tears shed than words said. How do you say anything other than we love each other and we can't believe that we did it and that we'll always be there for each other?"

Simon Helberg also talked about that moment and the larger picture, saying that it truly was the culmination of the cast's entire journey. "We huddled together and you remember doing that 12 years ago and it feels like yesterday," Helberg said. "And it also feels like there was never a moment in time when we weren't here, and we didn't know each other. ... The world can know and take solace in all of our sloppy emotions." Ultimately, though, Kaley Cuoco said the ending was sad but joyful. "People were so happy," she recalled. "It couldn't have been better. It's just this beautiful chapter of our lives coming to an end."

"The Big Bang Theory" is streaming on Max now.