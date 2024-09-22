Why The Big Bang Theory Replaced Its Original Female Lead With Kaley Cuoco's Penny

With every successful, long-running sitcom, there's usually at least one person left behind in the early stages who could've had a massive career-defining role but lost it for one reason or another. "Always Sunny," for instance, almost had Jordan Reid playing Dee, but she ended up departing from the series due to some messy real-life relationship drama with Rob McElhenney. It's fascinating in part because of what it tells us about the version of the show we almost had, but also because it's hard not to feel bad for Reid, who missed out on a widely beloved (and very lucrative) part, one that easily surpasses every one she had before or after.

Even with regular casting situations, it's easy to sympathize with all the people who missed out on a life-changing role. What happened to the kid who was second-up to Daniel Radcliffe for "Harry Potter," or the kids who just barely missed the cut for "Stranger Things"? It's gotta be even harder for the people who made it all the way to the filming stage, as was the case with Amanda Walsh in "The Big Bang Theory."

It turns out that before "The Big Bang Theory" was a show about a group of nerdy guys and their friendly female neighbor Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, the show was about a group of nerdy guys and their mean new neighbor Katie (Walsh). Kate was far less charmed by their geeky behavior and far more willing to take advantage of their maidenless ways. As the show's co-creators, Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre, explained in a 2022 Entertainment Weekly interview, this dynamic played poorly with test audiences, and Walsh had to leave the show because of it.