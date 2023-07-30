Who Is Jordan Reid? It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Original Sweet Dee

For 16 seasons and counting, comedic force Kaitlin Olson has played the lovably repulsive Sweet Dee in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." But fans of the series may be surprised to learn that the show almost had an entirely different Dee. In the unaired pilot, little-known actor Jordan Reid plays a very different iteration of the character that viewers have come to know and love. So whatever happened to Reid, and why was she the only original cast member that failed to make it into the series when it got picked up by FX? The truth is a little more complicated than you might think — and it might change the way you look at the show's creators.

Before it was "Always Sunny," series creators and stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton were struggling actors scraping by in Los Angeles. Each had landed small appearances in soaps and serials like "ER" and "All My Children," and Howerton had even starred in a single-season comedy spin-off of "That '70s Show" set in the '80s. Reid, too, had little more on her resume than an odd "Law & Order" appearance when she and the others started working on what would become the "Sunny" pilot. But here's the twist — she and McElhenney were dating at the time.

The way Reid tells it in her 2016 blog post, she and the three executive producers were the show's core group before it was even set in Philadelphia. They made up both the cast and the crew, holding boom mics and cameras for each other when they weren't in the shot. She was involved in the project from the very beginning and was always meant to star alongside the other three. Unfortunately, everything started to fall apart when her romance with McElhenney unraveled.