It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Almost Had An Entirely Different Dee

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has had the longest run of any live-action comedy series, all while keeping the same cast from the very first episode (with the exceptional addition of Danny Devito early on). Kaitlin Olson has played the gang's only girl, Dee Reynolds, for all sixteen seasons and counting, and it's impossible to imagine anyone else filling her comedically large shoes. But believe it or not, Olson almost turned the part down — and another comedy legend nearly snagged the role instead.

Dee was always a part of the gang, even when the series creators and stars shot the microbudget pilot episode to pitch to networks. But it wasn't until Olson was cast that the character really found her voice. In the unaired pilot that was later reshot, Dee was played instead by little-known actress Jordan Reid. Reid was left out of the network deal shortly after she broke up with series creator Rob McElhenney, per her 2016 blog post. Ironically, McElhenney would go on to marry her replacement.

The earliest iteration of Dee was a voice of reason for her reckless male counterparts, a genuine bleeding heart. Her nickname "Sweet Dee," now a source of recurring irony, was once a nod to the kindness that so blatantly contrasted the men in her life. In one way, it might be considered a feminist angle for the only woman to be the smartest person in a room. In another way, it denies this character's ability to be as complex, flawed, and funny as men are — which is why Olson almost turned the role down. When she eventually agreed to join the show, Olson had one request — Dee had to be just as funny as the guys.