Every Star Trek Actor In The Big Bang Theory

Wil Wheaton is, without question, the most frequent "Big Bang Theory" guest star on this list — he always plays himself — and throughout his many appearances on the show, he serves as Sheldon's "nemesis" (even if that seems to be one-sided on Sheldon's part). Before I get to his numerous cameos, though, here's a quick refresher on Wheaton: Throughout the first four seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Wheaton plays Wesley Crusher, a prodigy who hopes to join the Starfleet. His character wasn't always super-popular — which is probably part of Sheldon's problem with the guy — but he kept showing up in "Star Trek" properties, including "Star Trek: Nemesis" and "Star Trek: Picard." Of course, Wheaton is also known for playing the lead role of Gordie Lachance in "Stand by Me" and for shows like "Eureka" and "Leverage."

Within the world of "The Big Bang Theory," Wheaton appears in all but three seasons of the show — the first and second seasons, as well as the 10th — so there's not enough room to go through every single one of his appearances here. Up until season 5, though, he's definitely an antagonist to Sheldon (and others — his mind games with Penny and Leonard in season 3 lead to the two breaking up), but once he becomes casual friends with the main gang in the fifth season, he's just sort of on the periphery. Still, it's always pretty fun to see Sheldon blow a fuse whenever Wheaton shows up.