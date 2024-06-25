Watch The 'Captain Sulu' Star Trek Fan Film That Put George Takei In The Big Chair

At the beginning of Nicholas Meyer's "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," Captain Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) is in command of the USS Excelsior, a prototype spacecraft with a newfangled transwarp drive allowing it to travel faster than any ship yet built. The Excelsior was first glimpsed in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," and Sulu, still serving on board the USS Enterprise at the time, stared at new the ship in utter awe. He couldn't have guessed at that moment that he would one day be its captain.

Sulu's captaincy gave the character a satisfying arc. When audiences first saw him in the original "Star Trek," he was a helmsman bearing the rank of lieutenant. In "Star Trek VI," made 25 years later, he was finally in command. If one accepts expanded universe lore culled from ancillary books and the like, Sulu would eventually become an Admiral and Commander in Chief of the Starfleet Command. Sulu's arc inflamed a Trekkie's imagination, picturing a broad series of adventures for Captain Sulu that we simply never got to see. The closest we ever came was a trio of audio adventures produced in 1994 and 1995, each starring Takei.

After the release of "Star Trek VI" in 1991, Takei announced openly that he'd like to star in a Captain Sulu TV series set on board the USS Excelsior, an understandable desire. Sadly, Paramount didn't have any serious interest in a Sulu series, and nothing was ever put into production.

There was one "sort of" pilot episode for a Sulu series, however, which was released in 2007. The fourth episode of the high-end fan series "Star Trek: New Voyages" not only posited a possible future for Sulu, but secured the participation of George Takei, reprising his role.