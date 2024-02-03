A Tough Episode In Star Trek: The Original Series Left Grace Lee Whitney 'Black And Blue'

Yeoman Janice Rand, the character played by Grace Lee Whitney in the original "Star Trek," only appeared in eight episodes of the show, but she left an impression. By Whitney's own description, Janice Rand was a "girl next door" type, adding a relatable element to the wild sci-fi setting of a series set in the 23rd century. While Captain Kirk (William Shatner) conversed and analyzed with Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Rand was busy doing petty jobs, filing paperwork, and distributing refreshments. I can't speak for other Trekkies, but when imagining myself getting a job on the U.S.S. Enterprise, I imagine being a yeoman is all I'd be qualified for.

Whitney has said in her autobiography "The Longest Trek: My Tour of the Galaxy," that Rand was written out of "Star Trek" because she had too much chemistry with Kirk. The relationship between Janice and Jim could easily have developed into something romantic, but the showrunners preferred a more ascetic captain ... who was free to kiss a long list of alien visitors.

Whitney says she enjoyed working on "Star Trek," and her unceremonious firing from the show dealt her a terrible emotional blow. She was meant to play a central role in the episode "Dagger of the Mind," but shooting began right after she was fired. Rand was replaced by another character, and Whitney said that watching another actress read her lines was immensely painful.

The actress also admitted, in a 2006 interview with TrekMovie, that she didn't always have the best time while shooting. In particular, her character was shoved around and assaulted by an evil doppelgänger of Kirk in the episode "The Enemy Within" (October 6, 1966). Because Whitney did her own stunts, she was left bruised in that scene.