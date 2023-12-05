Captain Kirk's Star Trek Death Led To Some Very Real Threats For Malcolm McDowell

There are a lot of intense fandoms out there, but few have been as intense for as long as the "Star Trek" fandom, which has been going strong since 1966. There are few things more sacred to Trekkies (or Trekkers, depending on who you ask) than their starship captains, and in 1994, the franchise committed a serious sin by killing off the beloved James Tiberius Kirk, played by William Shatner, in the film "Star Trek: Generations." It was supposed to be a kind of passing of the baton from Kirk to Captain Jean-Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, but in the end all it did was upset fans. Of course, they knew that the seemingly immortal Kirk would eventually die, but they didn't really want or need to see it, and that led to a whole lot of anger directed at the man responsible for Kirk's death: Dr. Tolian Soran, played by Malcolm McDowell.

When Dr. Toran tries to alter the path of an energy ribbon in space that will cause the destruction of a nearby inhabited planet in "Generations," it's up to Kirk and Picard to stop him. Kirk is fatally injured and Picard buries him at the site, which really bothered many fans. It bothered them so much, in fact, that they made their ire known to McDowell, even going as far as to send him death threats! The veteran actor of stage and screen wasn't too worried about the threats (after the controversy over "A Clockwork Orange," he was probably pretty used to it), but apparently others took it much more seriously, which led to a bit of embarrassment for McDowell.