Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Always Regretted Cutting One Character From The Show

There is no in-universe explanation for the disappearance of Yeoman Janice Rand (Grace Lee Whitney), an enlisted officer often seen on the bridge of on the U.S.S. Enterprise. Yeoman Rand appeared in eight episodes of the original "Star Trek" series, usually sporting an elaborate beehive hairdo. The story goes (told in Herbert Solow's 1997 book, "Inside Star Trek: The Real Story") that Whitney was cast in "Star Trek" because she had worked with show creator Gene Roddenberry on an unsold pilot called "Police Story." Rand was a resolute but emotionally vulnerable character who often provided distress or confusion in a scene to communicate seriousness to the audience. Yeoman Rand didn't have a rank (naval yeomen merely perform clerical duties), putting her outside of the ultra-professional auspices of Starfleet formality. Her reactions to extreme scenarios, then, were allowed to be more natural and organic.

Why did Yeoman Rand disappear from the show? Years later, Whitney would reveal that she left "Star Trek" after being sexually assaulted by an executive on the series that she only, throughout her life, called "The Executive." In her 1998 memoir, "The Longest Trek: My Tour of the Galaxy," Whitney recalls the harrowing details of her assault and how she gladly abandoned "Star Trek" the moment she thought to flee the room. After leaving the show, Whitney recalled receiving support from co-star Leonard Nimoy. It was a very hard time in her life, and she subsequently struggled with alcoholism. She eventually recovered and lived to the age of 85.

It seems no one wanted Yeoman Rand off of "Star Trek," least of all Roddenberry. In the oral history "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," Whitney and Roddenberry recall the legacy of the character.