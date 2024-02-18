Why Star Trek: The Next Generation Was Put On Hold For Years And Years

"Star Trek" was canceled in 1969 and then, 18 years later, the sequel series "Star Trek: The Next Generation" premiered. Reviving canceled shows is standard practice these days, when streaming services have all but replaced network TV and cable. However, the "Star Trek" renaissance was only possible thanks to a feature of that old model of TV: syndication, where a series would be sold for broadcast to multiple different channels.

In a 2007 oral history of "The Next Generation" by Entertainment Weekly, Robert H. Justman (a producer on what's now called "Star Trek: The Original Series") said that syndication reruns of "TOS" were why the suits were interested in a new "Star Trek" series. "[The reruns] just gathered up a whole slew of people who had never seen the show," Justman recalled.

That new "Trek" show ultimately became "The Next Generation." However, it was first conceived of in the late 1970s as "Star Trek: Phase II." That show would've been a more direct sequel to the original, with most of the original cast returning. It failed to get off the ground — because of "Star Wars." Trekkies and "Star Wars" fanboys have an infamous rivalry over which series is America's premier space-set series. However, this time, Paramount was taking its "Trek" cues from the Galaxy Far, Far Away.