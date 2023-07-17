Gene Roddenberry Agreed To Star Trek: The Next Generation In A Fit Of Rage

The path to the debut of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987 was long and fraught. Many Trekkies will likely be able to draw the map of events that extended outward after the cancelation of the original "Star Trek" back in 1969. The show was canceled, but put into endless syndication, rerunning frequently. During reruns, the show finally found an audience of passionate devotees. In the early 1970s, "Star Trek" conventions began, show creator Gene Roddenberry began speaking at them, and a new type of relationship between creator and fandom was born.

As interest in "Star Trek" grew deep roots in the pop consciousness, Roddenberry toyed with the idea of rebooting his show. "Star Trek: Phase II" was put into production in 1977 with most of the original cast returning (Leonard Nimoy was out). Thanks to a byzantine production process and weird press releases, "Phase II" was eventually transformed into "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" in 1979.

The film, while successful, wasn't quite the hit the studio wanted and reviews weren't overwhelmingly positive. Gene Roddenberry then, wasn't permitted to work on further "Star Trek" feature films. Rather than fight for the movies, and pay the older, well-established stars the huge amounts of money they demanded (and, to be fair, deserved), Paramount elected to start yet another "Star Trek" TV project with a new cast, this time with the franchise's utopian ideals more firmly codified. That was to become "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Even then, getting NextGen off the ground was a struggle. In the 2016 book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Roddenberry admitted to making NextGen out of rage.