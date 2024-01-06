In Apple's For All Mankind, The Star Trek Franchise Charted A Very Different Course

The article contains spoilers for "For All Mankind" season 4.

Somehow, while no one was looking, Apple TV+ became the home of terrific sci-fi TV — from the incredible adaptation of "Foundation" to the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" series that expands the MonsterVerse's lore in meaningful ways and, of course, "For All Mankind." Originally billed as an alternate history show about a world where the Soviet Union reached the moon before the U.S., "For All Mankind" is one of the best current dramas on TV. It also serves as a pseudo-prequel to sci-fi shows like "The Expanse" or "Star Trek," bridging futuristic sci-fi with contemporary grounded drama.

As a drama, the show has plenty of memorable characters and compelling plotlines, aided by a story spanning decades that the show constantly mines for conflict and pay-offs. Then there's the sci-fi. As the show goes on, it introduces more and more changes to the timeline, with incredible repercussions: John Lennon survives his assassination; electric cars are commonplace in the 1980s; and nuclear fusion becomes widespread to the point where we have all but solved climate change.

In its fourth season, the timeline in "For All Mankind" looks very different. There is a human colony on Mars, there's asteroid mining, and also space heists. This is the kind of story that, like "The Martian" or "Dr. Stone," truly makes you fall in love with science and humanity's ability to make things better.

Among the many changes to the timeline, probably the weirdest and funniest is how "For All Mankind" changes movies and television, like having "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" break a record for the most Oscars won with 12 wins. Then there's "Star Trek," a franchise this show owes a lot to and is very different in the "For All Mankind" universe.