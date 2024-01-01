The Enterprise Episode That Shattered Star Trek Canon – But Did Right By A Classic Villain

"Star Trek: Enterprise" soldiered on for four seasons, but really, the death knell happened early in season 2. The season's ratings peaked with its fifth episode, "A Night In Sickbay," at 6.26 million — and apparently, that infamous episode drove off potential audiences since the ratings on "Enterprise" never reached those same heights.

This might be why the tail end of season 2 features an obvious ratings stunt (and one that seemed destined to drive canon-obsessed Trekkies up the wall). "Regeneration" (season 2, episode 23) features the Borg as the villains. Contemporary promos warned viewers to, "Prepare for Enterprise's first encounter with — The Borg!" and emphasized how terrifying the cyborg hive mind is. The network definitely wanted people to know the Borg would be showing up ahead of time.

Did it work? Well, "Regeneration" pulled in 4.12 million viewers — the highest ratings since "Future Tense" (season 2, episode 16) and higher than the season's remaining episodes. But was this short bump worth it?

Frankly, the Borg should not have been showing up on "Enterprise," which is a prequel set in the 22nd century. The Borg were introduced on "The Next Generation" as a terrifying new threat; why should Starfleet be encountering them two centuries early? "Enterprise" pulled something similar in season 1 with "Acquisition," which saw the titular ship hijacked by Ferengi pirates decades before the Federation was supposed to make first contact with them.

"Enterprise" remains a contentious entry in the "Star Trek" canon — is "Regeneration" a reason why? Nope, because the (shockingly good) episode overcomes its shaky foundations.