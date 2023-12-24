Star Trek: Enterprise's Most Contentious Scene Involved T'Pol, Trip, And A Lot Of Goo

Oh no, not the decontamination chamber.

When "Star Trek: Enterprise" debuted in 2001, there was a conscious effort by the showrunners to work in as much brazen sex appeal as they could. Noticeably, the casting directors hired Jolene Blalock, who had worked as a professional model, to play the Vulcan First Officer T'Pol, and the costume designers were careful to outfit her in skin-tight body suits. She was clearly meant to replicate Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) from "Star Trek: Voyager."

"Enterprise" was set about a century prior to the original "Star Trek," and some of the more popular "Trek" tech hadn't been invented yet. As such, when a team of officers returned from an away mission, they had to spend a long span in a decontamination chamber. In later other "Trek" shows, the transporters took care of contaminants and idle spores an away mission might have accumulated. On "Enterprise," officers had to enter a blue-lit chamber, strip down to their skivvies(!), and spend a long time massaging some kind of antibacterial gel on each other. Several scenes throughout "Enterprise" luxuriated in the cast members' bodies as they got nearly naked and rubbed each other down. It was thuddingly prurient.

Later in the series, the decontamination scenes would evolve into something even more lascivious. T'Pol and chief engineer "Trip" Tucker (Connor Trinneer) would be ordered to meet in her quarters for Starfleet-mandated naked massages. Both the massages and the decontaminations sound like they were conceived for porno movies.

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the "Enterprise" showrunners talked about the embarrassing sweatiness of the above scenes, and how they weren't very proud of them.