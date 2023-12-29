Monarch Just Revealed Its Endgame With The Most Surprising Movie Crossover Yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."

While "Monarch" may have started off a bit slow by leaning hard on its mystery-box storytelling in the early going (as /Film's Chris Evangelista pointed out in his review here), the smoke is finally starting to clear and the show's overall goal is rounding into shape — along with a heavy dose of even more Monster-Verse connections. Last week's episode "Will the Real May Please Stand Up?" featured a major Easter egg referencing the future events of "Godzilla vs Kong," but ended on a cliffhanger that didn't clarify exactly what the present-day Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) is up to with his renegade force of former Monarch operatives. Those questions have now been answered emphatically as of episode 8 and, in the process, we've been given a roadmap to one of the wildest twists incorporated in the movies.

This week's adventure, titled "Birthright," lives up to the "Legacy" aspect of the show's name. In the past timeline, we watch Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto), Bill Randa (Anders Holm), and a young Lee (Wyatt Russell) scramble to keep the lights on at the then-nascent Monarch ... such as creating the map to the Titans that, in the present-day storyline, ended up in the hands of the older Shaw. Armed with that valuable intel, however, Shaw has now set off on a global crusade to find each and every entry point that Titans have used to invade the surface world, starting with the radioactive fissure in Alaska seen in episode 3. His ultimate goal? Seal off these "portals" and keep the monsters contained within the hollow earth.

In other words, "Monarch" is now laying the groundwork for both "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs Kong."