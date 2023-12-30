For All Mankind Season 4's Biggest Asset Is Time

"For All Mankind" has become not only one of the best sci-fi shows around right now, but one of the best ever. Ronald D. Moore, the mind behind the reboot of "Battlestar Galactica," has made a show that bridges the gap between our reality and far-future shows like "Star Trek." This alternate timeline sci-fi drama not only excels at delivering speculative fiction, but also at delivering intimate drama.

What started as a relatively simple drama about an alternate reality where Russia got to the moon first has now become one of the most optimistic, thrilling shows on TV, one that has reached the cosmos to deliver shoot-outs on the moon, labor strikes on Mars, and even an asteroid heist.

The key to the show's narrative success lies in its use of time. Time is the enemy of people, but it is the greatest asset of "For All Mankind." By skipping forward a decade in time with every season, the show is able to show the repercussions of this alternate timeline on human history, like John Lennon being alive and then becoming a full-time activist, but also the progression of technology, like electric cars becoming common in the '80s and nuclear power being safer and replacing fossil fuels (in turn doing wonders to stopping global warming). More importantly, however, the passage of time with each season means "For All Mankind" often plays on the decades' worth of history between characters, their shared experiences and their traumas.

Case in point, the arc of Joel Kinnaman's character, Ed Baldwin. We first meet Ed in 1969, and over nearly 40 years we've seen him lose his best friend, his wife, and his firstborn son, but also make it to the moon and even Mars. Now, his past is haunting him.