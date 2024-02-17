The One Question Levar Burton Had Before Joining Star Trek: The Next Generation

In September of 1987, "Star Trek" returned from a decade-long hiatus on television with a new series meant to give the franchise a somewhat overdue makeover for a more modern age. Nothing could possibly top the adventures of James T. Kirk and Spock from "The Original Series" and its assorted big-screen movies, of course, all of which heralded an idealized vision of our future and created a lasting legacy for several of the most famous characters in all of science fiction. So how could an underdog series like "The Next Generation," starring an entirely new cast and set even further in the future, possibly hope to win over a very loyal and passionate fanbase? Well, the continued involvement of original creator Gene Roddenberry surely couldn't hurt.

Roddenberry's influence on "Trek" as a whole likely only rivals that of George Lucas with "Star Wars," which is saying a lot. Throughout each new television and film adaptation, writers, directors, and even cast members abided by one overarching mandate: Is this faithful to Roddenberry's interpretation of the overall franchise? So, despite having the odds stacked against it, "The Next Generation" immediately made an impact with its colorful new crew of humans and aliens alike, a much more progressive version of Starfleet, and a cast that fully embodied the creative ideals that Roddenberry strove to uphold. But before the series ever made it to the air, convincing the actual stars of the show of its potential proved somewhat difficult.

So it should be little surprise that, at least when it came to LeVar Burton considering whether to play future fan-favorite character Geordi LaForge, the first question on his mind had to do with one thing and one thing only: Whether Roddenberry would be involved or not.