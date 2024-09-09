James Earl Jones Met A Fellow Star Wars Legend On The Big Bang Theory Set

While appearing on "The Big Bang Theory," the late James Earl Jones met one of his "Star Wars" castmates ... for the first time. How did that happen, and who was it?

I know it sounds wild, but the truth is that Jones and Carrie Fisher didn't actually perform together during the original "Star Wars" movies, because Jones only voiced the trilogy's main villain Darth Vader; the antagonist was physically portrayed by David Prowse, a British actor and bodybuilder who passed away in 2020. Prowse also said Darth Vader's lines on set, and ultimately, Fisher's lead character Princess Leia Organa only had a handful of scenes with the big bad — plus, as it turns out, the two never ended up meeting while doing press for the films. (Fisher tragically and quite unexpectedly passed away back in 2016 at the age of 60.)

This all changed in 2014 when both Fisher and Jones appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" during season 7. In episode 14, "The Convention Conundrum," Jones, playing himself, instantly bonds with huge "Star Wars" fan Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), leading to a wild night out ... which leads them directly to Fisher (also playing an exaggerated take on her real-life persona). So what happens in the episode that allowed two of the biggest actors from "Star Wars" to meet for the first time?