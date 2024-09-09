An absolute titan of the industry is sadly no longer with us. James Earl Jones, the prolific acting talent who made an indelible mark on cinema through his voice roles for Darth Vader in "Star Wars" and Mufasa in "The Lion King," has passed away at the age of 93. Jones' death was confirmed by Deadline, who report the legendary actor passed away at his home in Dutchess County, NY.

Jones appeared in several stone-cold classics such as "Dr. Strangelove," multiple "Star Wars" movies (as the iconic voice of Darth Vader), the "Coming to America" movies, "The Lion King," and "The Hunt for Red October," but his contributions to the arts go far beyond his most famous roles. Having first got his start in theater and television, his Broadway performances span the likes of "Of Mice and Men" in the 1970s, "Othello" in 1982, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" in 2008, and most recently "You Can't Take It with You" from 2014-2015. His efforts led him to winning the 1969 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. Jones even had a hand in bringing the educational children's program "Sesame Street" to the air, participating in making test footage for the show and ultimately becoming the first celebrity guest on the series (in order of filming, at least).

Jones leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in the industry, having been blessed with a genuinely iconic voice and an unmistakable screen presence that led to decades of high-profile performances, dozens upon dozens of accolades and various honorifics, and a permanent place in pop culture for multiple generations of movie fans — past, present, and future.