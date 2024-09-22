Why The Big Bang Theory Never Shows Howard's Mother (And What She Looks Like)
Once upon a time, there was a sitcom called "Rhoda." It was a spinoff of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and was an instant smash. How instant? Early in the first season, Rhoda got married, and the episode was watched by over 52 million television viewers. It was the highest-rated episode of television in the 1970s until the premiere of "Roots" in 1977, and served as a bit of a sitcom laboratory for James L. Brooks and Allan Burns. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was groundbreaking in its own right, but, at least early in the series, Brooks and his writers were a little looser on "Rhoda."
One of their most brilliant ideas was to introduce a regular character who is heard but never seen. "The Andy Griffith Show" had done this on occasion with Barney Fife's beloved Juanita Beasley, but "Rhoda" turned the alcoholic Carlton the Doorman into something of a sensation. He was only ever heard via intercom (voiced by Lorenzo Music), which led viewers to speculate wildly as to his appearance. They finally got to see Carlton on the animated pilot for the never-picked-up "Carlton Your Doorman," and, to be honest, it was kind of disappointing to see him as a blond doofus with a droopy blond mustache.
It's best to leave these characters to the viewers' imaginations, which is exactly what "Cheers" did with Vera Peterson (voiced by Bernadette Birkett) and, more recently, Mrs. Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory." As for why the latter series' creator, Chuck Lorre, took this route with the mother of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), sometimes it's smart to steal from the best.
Carol Ann Susi, unseen but heard (and paid)
Lorre is a one-man sitcom factory, responsible for such hits as "Dharma & Greg," "Cybill," "Two and a Half Men" and "Mom." It appears he's finally found his "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," – i.e. a long-running hit rich with characters worth of their own spinoffs (like the recently concluded "Young Sheldon" and the forthcoming "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage").
Lorre knows what works, so in building the ensemble for "The Big Bang Theory," he turned to Brooks and Burns' classic for a bit of sitcom inspiration.
In a 2012 interview with The Plain Dealer, Carol Ann Susi, the nagging yet loving voice of Mrs. Wolowitz, revealed that Lorre told her Mrs. Wolowitz would be a recurring character early on during the first season. "Carlton the Doorman," he told her. "That's the kind of thing we're going for here." Lorre then asked, "You don't mind not seeing the hair and makeup people for the next 10 years?" Susi replied, "Not at all, as long as I get paid."
Susi made 40 appearances on "The Big Bang Theory" before she passed away from cancer in 2014 at the age of 62 (she was also a veteran television actor, seen above in an episode of "That '70s Show"). Lorre and the producers considered Susi irreplaceable, so they had the character die on the show as well – which forced Howard to deal with his oft-contentious relationship with the woman who raised him after his father abandoned them both when he was 11. Susi's Mrs. Wolowitz was an integral element of "The Big Bang Theory" universe. We'll never be able to unhear her classic car horn of a New Jersey accent.