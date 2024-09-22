Why The Big Bang Theory Never Shows Howard's Mother (And What She Looks Like)

Once upon a time, there was a sitcom called "Rhoda." It was a spinoff of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and was an instant smash. How instant? Early in the first season, Rhoda got married, and the episode was watched by over 52 million television viewers. It was the highest-rated episode of television in the 1970s until the premiere of "Roots" in 1977, and served as a bit of a sitcom laboratory for James L. Brooks and Allan Burns. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was groundbreaking in its own right, but, at least early in the series, Brooks and his writers were a little looser on "Rhoda."

One of their most brilliant ideas was to introduce a regular character who is heard but never seen. "The Andy Griffith Show" had done this on occasion with Barney Fife's beloved Juanita Beasley, but "Rhoda" turned the alcoholic Carlton the Doorman into something of a sensation. He was only ever heard via intercom (voiced by Lorenzo Music), which led viewers to speculate wildly as to his appearance. They finally got to see Carlton on the animated pilot for the never-picked-up "Carlton Your Doorman," and, to be honest, it was kind of disappointing to see him as a blond doofus with a droopy blond mustache.

It's best to leave these characters to the viewers' imaginations, which is exactly what "Cheers" did with Vera Peterson (voiced by Bernadette Birkett) and, more recently, Mrs. Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory." As for why the latter series' creator, Chuck Lorre, took this route with the mother of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), sometimes it's smart to steal from the best.