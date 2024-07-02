The Only Major Actors Still Alive From '70s Sitcom Rhoda

If the 1950s and '60s were the golden age of the television sitcom (i.e. the era during which the form was established and honed with beat-by-beat precision by shows like "The Honeymooners," "I Love Lucy," and "The Dick Van Dyke Show"), the 1970s were its in-the-pocket prime. And when risk-averse TV execs saw the astronomical ratings of hit sitcoms like "All in the Family," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "M*A*S*H," they exploited this ratings-rich phenomenon by diving into the same-but-different world of spinoffs.

Norman Lear's "All in the Family" was the '70s spinoff king with seven total offshoots, but James L. Brooks and Allan Burns' "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" proved plenty durable by spawning "Rhoda," "Phyllis," and "Lou Grant." Of these, "Rhoda" was by far the biggest hit. Valerie Harper's four seasons as Mary Richards' lovably vivacious neighbor more than confirmed she could carry a series of her own. So, Brooks and Allan sent Rhoda back to her hometown of New York City, where she immediately found love (her first-season wedding was the highest rated episode of TV in the 1970s until "Roots" aired in 1977), tsuris (via her oft overwhelming mother brought to formidable life by the great Nancy Walker), and familial bonding (thanks to her unlucky-in-love sister Brenda played by Julie Kavner).

"Rhoda" was a ratings juggernaut over its first two seasons, but faltered as the writers (perhaps wrongheadedly) thought the character worked better as a single woman. They also struggled to expand the main cast. By its fifth season, Rhoda was striking the same notes with stuck-in-a-rut characters, which led to its cancellation.

This was unfortunate because we loved Harper, Walker, Kavner and the great actors who passed through the principal ensemble. Sadly, most of these performers (Harper, Walker, David Groh, Ron Silver, Harold Gould, and Ron Silver) have left us. But two key members of the cast are still with us. One you might not know so well, while the other is pop culture royalty.