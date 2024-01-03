The 25 Best Simpsons Episodes Ranked
"The Simpsons" stopped being a TV show decades ago. It's an institution now. Everyone with even a shred of pop culture literacy can name the core members of the titular family, and millions of others can rattle off a couple dozen residents of Springfield. These characters and their world somehow feel like they've always been around, almost like animation and comedy never actually existed until they did. Generations who grew up in a world where this show was always on, always airing, always available, may not instantly recognize just how much "The Simpsons" shifted television on its axis, but they're living in a world defined by the series' sense of humor, its blend of biting satire, slapstick, and sentiment.
And so it's come to this: /Film decided it was time to select the 25 best episodes of the series. Considering that there are 760 episodes to choose from, this was ... a challenge.
So we assembled a "Simpsons" braintrust, a group of writers and editors who have this show in their DNA and could spend all day, every day, quoting the series and referencing its most niche moments. And after much discussion, a little bit of debate, and some voting, we narrowed down a list that we think sums up the best the show has to offer. The fact that this could've been a top 100 and we'd still bemoan the classics that didn't make the cut says a great deal about "The Simpsons" and its legacy. This is a series that will outlive us all. And honestly, it deserves that.
25. A Serious Flanders
What if I told you that one of the best episodes of "The Simpsons" came out just a couple years ago, rather than a couple decades ago? "A Serious Flanders" doesn't try to just recapture the past glory of Golden Age "Simpsons," but instead takes advantage of the show's history and legacy and tries something new. While this show has done plenty of parodies before, "A Serious Flanders" shines because it's not just one gag, not just one plot of a short episode, but a two-parter that fully embraces the subject matter it is parodying.
In this case, it is the "Fargo" TV show and prestige streaming dramas. The two-part episode explores a Coen brothers-like story where Flanders finds a bag full of money and gets sucked into a violent world of crime and greed. It does away with canon to create the kind of tension "The Simpsons" seldom has, emulating the slower pace and the character development of prestige dramas.
The episode even gives some of the most famous characters violent deaths, and this is where the episode coming out over a decade after the show's heyday works in its favor. That's because "A Serious Flanders," despite its non-canonical status, plays with audiences' familiarity with the characters, and uses that knowledge to twist things into a surprising and dark tale that is as funny as it is compelling. (Rafael Motamayor)
24. El Viaje Misterioso De Nuestro Jomer
"The Simpsons" is no stranger to hallucination sequences, but this season 8 episode is on a whole other level. After Homer foolishly eats multiple insanity peppers at the town's annual chili cookoff, he experiences a lengthy, trippy journey through a mysterious night-time desert. It's here that coyotes can talk, the sun moves along with his footsteps, and there's a version of Marge that's always looking away from Homer no matter how much he runs around her.
There are a lot of funny gags here — like how the Johnny Cash-voiced Spirit Coyote still bites at Homer's leg like a regular animal — but there's an otherworldly darkness to this episode that makes for a more fascinating and emotional experience than usual. The show's done plenty of marriage crisis episodes over the years, but this episode's spiritual elements help put a fresh spin on the topic even eight years into the series' run. There's also an ambiguity to the surrealism that you rarely see on this show; it's never made clear how much of what Homer sees can be chalked up purely to the peppers, which makes those darker moments linger long after they're over.
With some of the most breathtaking bits of animation in the series' run, and a finale with one of the sweetest Homer/Marge moments in the whole show, this episode encapsulates so much of what classic "Simpsons" so great. It's ambitious, funny, and unlike anything else on TV. (Michael Boyle)
23. Marge Gets a Job
We're not here to argue the best season of "The Simpsons" but, if we were, season 4 would certainly have to be in the running. One of the greatest of great episodes in an all-around great season is "Marge Gets a Job." Not just because it's a classic Homer and Marge episode, with Marge taking a job at the plant to help pay for some foundation repair, leading to Mr. Burns to fall in love with her. Not just because Tom Jones has an all-timer of a guest star appearance after Burns kidnaps him in an attempt to woo Marge. This episode's secret sauce is its B plot, which is perhaps the greatest in this excellent show's history.
Mirroring "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," Bart keeps trying to duck out of a test at school before Mrs. Krabappel eventually has enough and makes him take the test in the hallway. Meanwhile, an Alaskan timberwolf escapes from Krusty's show after the beast is scared by a loud noise, triggered by "loud" being the word of the day. The wolf panicking when the loud noises ensue is, for my money, one of the funniest gags ever in the show — and yes, that's saying something. This wolf whose "jaws can bite through a parking meter" literally walks by a parking meter en route to Springfield Elementary where, you guessed it, he ends up coming face-to-face with Bart. When he literally cries "Wolf!" Krabappel doesn't buy it. The whole thing culminates in an absurd shirtless brawl between the wolf and Groundskeeper Willie. It's a real two-for-one episode that is equally sweet and gut-burstingly funny. (Ryan Scott)
22. Rosebud
Movie parodies are part of the lifeblood of "The Simpsons," but my favorite one is "Rosebud." This episode (season 5, episode 4) is indebted to "Citizen Kane," but takes the premise in a different direction befitting the show.
It's Mr. Burns' birthday and he's longing for his long-lost teddy bear Bobo, the key to his discarded childhood innocence the way that Rosebud the sleigh was for Charles Foster Kane. When Bobo (mangy and rotten from an eventful decades-long "life") finds his way into Maggie Simpson's hands, Burns will stop at nothing to get his bear back. Since bribery fails on Homer, he makes his problem all of Springfield's.
This leads to what is, for me, the funniest minute-long stretch in the show; Burns and Smithers trying to break into the Simpson house to steal Bobo, ninja-style. First, they try to slide along a self-made zipline (knockout-gassing Ned Flanders along the way) but get stuck halfway across. Then they directly break into the house, surreptitiously climbing on the ceiling, but they're stopped in the kitchen by Homer, who spends the night eating 64 slices of American cheese one by one.
What makes the episode subversive is Burns' longing doesn't make him any more sympathetic; he's literally trying to steal a child's toy and the ending, where Maggie relents and gives it to him, is a testament to her generosity, not Burns' worthiness. Monty Burns is a bad guy — and unfortunately, that's why he often wins. (Devin Meenan)
21. Lisa's Sax
I'm a sucker for flashback episodes, mostly because they're the best examples of why "The Simpsons" remains one of the great TV shows. No matter how absurd the humor gets, the characters and storylines somehow feel real (at least, in the golden age).
In "Lisa's Sax" Homer uses a ping pong paddle strapped to a cat's tail as a "stop-gap" air conditioning solution (a rare Snowball 1 sighting), and there's an extended "All in the Family" homage in which Apu shows up on the family's front lawn "for no reason" and remains there for the duration. These jokes would be enough to make a great episode of TV. But what makes "Lisa's Sax" timeless is that we also get some stinging social commentary and an affecting narrative that sees Bart pushed to become "less of an individual and more of a faceless slug" by his own teachers — providing an insight into how his "bad kid" persona developed. Meanwhile Lisa's intellectual talents are sabotaged by a money-obsessed society in which Homer and Marge simply can't afford to give their daughter the education she deserves.
Give me a "for no reason, here's Apu" joke, some razor sharp social satire, and some heartfelt emotional beats — and hey, throw in Homer freaking out about his son's drawing by screaming the line, "Burn it, send it to hell!" — as far as I'm concerned, you've got a classic episode. (Joe Roberts)
20. Marge Be Not Proud
"Marge Be Not Proud" perfectly demonstrates the enduring and unparalleled appeal of "The Simpsons." When I was a kid, it was one of my favorite episodes because it hit a few sweet spots: video games, irreverent humor, and, well, Bart. Watching as an adult, however, the episode revealed itself as a story about the heartbreaking experience every parent endures when they realize their children have grown up out of nowhere.
"Marge Be Not Proud" truly has it all. You want timeless "Simpsons" gags? How about Homer listening to his answering machine messages and hearing a 1963 recording of Allan Sherman singing about Camp Granada, only to yell across the house, "Marge, is Lisa at camp Grenada?" (possibly the funniest "Simpsons" moment of all time). Or what about the legendary running gag that is "Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge?"
But if you want more, this installment has it. Marge coming to terms with the sense that Bart has grown up without her even realizing it somehow conveys the inherent tragedy of parenthood and the inescapably fleeting nature of childhood in about as effective a way as any TV show ever has. And if that's not what you're looking for, then there's always Homer's wonderfully random drawing of a robot grilling a hotdog over a trash can to keep you chuckling. (Joe Roberts)
19. Who Shot Mr. Burns?
"Who Shot Mr. Burns?" wasn't just a two-part "Simpsons" episode — it was a major cultural event, complete with major media coverage, a contest for viewers to guess the culprit, and a tie-in episode of "America's Most Wanted" (sort of). Split between two seasons and penned by Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein, "Who Shot Mr. Burns?" strove hard to be both a hilarious "Simpsons" episode(s) and a great whodunit.
And then we all found out the baby did it.
Mr. Burns is arguably the best non-Simpsons family character on the show, and any episode devoted to the comically evil billionaire is usually gold. Here, Burns' greed goes soo far — he taps an oil well discovered under the elementary school — and seemingly the entire town of Springfield wants him dead. The title, a play on the famous "Dallas" episode that asked "Who shot JR?", gives away where this story is going, and part of the fun is watching and waiting as the writers slowly work their way up to the event — the first episode's finale where Burns is gunned down on the streets of Springfield, leading to one of the best gags of the entire show: Dr. Hibbert stating, "Well I couldn't possibly solve this mystery — can YOU?" while pointing directly at the camera, as if he is asking us, the audience — only for the camera to then pan back and reveal the doctor is actually pointing at local lawman Chief Wiggum.
From there, the second episode picks up after the attack, with all signs pointing first at Smithers and then at Homer as the shooter. Eventually, we learn that the entire event was a freak accident — Burns' own gun fell into the hands of little Maggie Simpson and went off. But the saga gets in one final joke in its last scene by having Maggie look around with shifty eyes, implying that maybe, just maybe, it wasn't an accident at all. Maybe Maggie intentionally shot Burns. But no jury in the world is going to convict a baby ... maybe Texas. (Chris Evangelista)
18. Homer at the Bat
Fans of the series commonly agree that John Swartzwelder is one of the best "Simpsons" writers (and some argue he is the best), and one of Swartzwelder's greatest episodes is "Homer at the Bat." Like many nerdy dweebs who grew up loving movies and TV, I confess I was not a sports fan. I knew next to nothing about baseball when "Homer at the Bat" aired in 1992. But I still understood that it was a big deal for the show to get an entire line-up of players — Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr., Steve Sax, Ozzie Smith, José Canseco, Don Mattingly, Darryl Strawberry, and Mike Scioscia — to voice cartoon versions of themselves.
In the episode, Mr. Burns makes a bet that his Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team will win the championship. Up until the time of the bet, the team has been doing pretty well, primarily thanks to Homer and his "Wonder Bat," a bat fashioned from a tree branch struck by lightning (a concept borrowed from the Robert Redford baseball classic "The Natural"). But that's not good enough for the greedy Burns. To ensure the team wins it all, he decides to bring in a group of Major League players (in one of the episode's best gags, and yet another reminder of how ancient Mr. Burns is, he first selects a list of old-timey players who have been dead for many, many decades).
Homer and the other players who work at the plant are benched, but then, one of those wonderful sequences that can only happen on "The Simpsons" takes place — all of the professional players befall some strange misfortune (my personal favorite: Ozzie Smith falls into the "Springfield Mystery Spot," which appears to be some sort of endless, impossible void). Eventually, Homer wins the game — by being struck in the head by a pitch. "The Simpsons" got lazy with how it handled guest stars in future episodes, but here, every guest is used perfectly in weirdly hilarious ways. Even if you don't know who these guys are (as I did not at the time), their characterizations work perfectly. (Chris Evangelista)
17. Mr. Plow
It's not often you get a winter-themed episode of an animated show unless you're dealing with Christmas, but "The Simpsons" delivered a fan favorite with "Mr. Plow" from the show's fifth season. In this episode, Homer accidentally wrecks both of the family cars when he drives home in a dangerous blizzard. In need of a new car, he hits up a local auto show and gets offered a sweet deal for a new snow plow truck that he can pay off by plowing people's driveways.
Mr. Plow is one of Homer's most famous exploits, which is saying something for the man who has tried anything and everything to either help him out of a bind or make a quick buck. But beyond that, the show also has one of the greatest examples of "The Simpsons did it first," by having a cameo from 1966 "Batman" TV series star Adam West as an eccentric version of himself, who drives around in the classic Batmobile and is nonplussed about the popularity of Michael Keaton's "Batman." Of course, "Family Guy" would make Adam West the mayor of the show's Quahog setting for years, but "The Simpsons" made similar comedic use out of him first.
Furthermore, "Mr. Plow" also has some hilarious references to "The Godfather," when Bart gets pelted with endless snowballs by his classmates; a parody of pretentious perfume commercials from the early '90s for a revamped Mr. Plow ad (which also includes a "Citizen Kane" nod); and a totally random cameo by Linda Ronstadt, who sings the jingle for Barney's competing snow plow business. "Call Mr. Plow, that's my name, that name again is Mr. Plow!" (Ethan Anderton)
16. Lisa on Ice
In this season 6 gem, "The Simpsons" sets its satirical sights on kids' sports, and how parents can sometimes take them way too seriously. Everyone knows that one parent in the bleachers who's way too loud and way too hard on their own kid when they inevitably mess up; in "The Simpsons," that parent is every adult in town except for Marge. This episode presents a version of Springfield that's incredibly callous, shallow, and bizarrely obsessed with children's hockey, and we're forced to watch in horror (and amusement) as this environment drives Lisa and Bart into a heated, jealous-fueled rivalry.
For the most part, it's a quintessential season 6 episode: sharp, hysterical, and surprisingly high-stakes. But it stands out even among a classic-packed season because of how much it takes Lisa and Bart outside of their usual comfort zones. Even six seasons in, "The Simpsons" was still able to show us brand new sides to its main characters, still letting them go on fun, surprising personal journeys. It's exciting to see Lisa find a passion for something outside of school and activism, just like it's fascinating to see Bart react to no longer being the "cool" sibling.
The episode's shining moment is its surprisingly sweet, earnest resolution where Bart and Lisa choose to value their sibling bond over winning a game. Bart and Lisa have always been one of the series' most lovely character duos, and that finale cuts right to the heart of why they work. The ending's arguably a little too sweet for this show, but don't worry: A riot breaks out to keep things from getting too schmaltzy. (Michael Boyle)
15. Itchy and Scratchy Land
Itchy and Scratchy perhaps don't get enough credit for being reliable staples of "The Simpsons" over the years. If ever there was a case for the in-universe duo as comedic gold, it's the season 6 episode "Itchy and Scratchy Land." Bart and Lisa convince the family to take a trip to the newly-opened theme park for vacation, despite Marge's reluctance. After all, nothing can possibly go wrong, right? Naturally, the trip goes totally off the rails and Homer and Bart both get in trouble and wind up in amusement park jail, which makes Marge very upset. And, worst of all, the gift shop ran out of Bort license plates.
It's a laugh-a-minute episode that relies on the strength of the Simpsons as a family, rather than splitting up the group. From the employees at T.G.I. McScratchy's wanting to kill themselves because it's constantly New Year's Eve to the gleefully over-the-top violence, it's tough to pick out a single moment to explain why this episode is so damn great. But there is the moment where a doppelganger family — who we at first think is the Simpsons — crashes their car into a light pole to their fiery demise as the actual Simpsons watch on, with Bart concluding, "Glad that wasn't us." It's a bonkers reveal and a hilariously bizarre moment that only this show could pull off. Chef's kiss. (Ryan Scott)
14. Last Exit to Springfield
It is easy to sometimes forget that "The Simpsons" is and has always been a cartoon. When talking about why this is one of the greatest American TV shows, the conversation is usually about the characters, the jokes, or the social commentary, not always about the wildly imaginative and surreal imagery that can only be done in animation. That's why "Last Exit to Springfield" is one of the show's greatest episodes. You have an episode jam-packed with story, with excellent parodies — "The Godfather" one remains an all-timer — a poignant story about the power of unions, while also having several fantasy sequences. After all, this is an episode that has Lisa hallucinating "Yellow Submarine," Mr. Burns and Smithers doing their best "Get Smart" impression, and of course, the "Dental Plan/Lisa Needs Braces" scene that goes on for so long it stops being funny, then goes back to being hilarious.
Indeed, "Last Exit to Springfield" is 100% a cartoon, one with the comedic sensibilities of a "Looney Tunes" short, more jokes per minute than ZAZ movie, and iconic quotes — "So I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time" has transcended the show itself. It is also a rather poignant episode thanks to its pro-union story. From Homer's role as a brilliant tactician (not really) and head of the union impacting real workers' strikes in the U.K., to Lisa's union strike folk song being used in real strikes in Argentina, this is an episode whose reach is surprisingly powerful and long. (Rafael Motamayor)
13. Bart Sells His Soul
Like the best "Simpsons" episodes, "Bart Sells His Soul" has a rather simple premise — Bart, well, sells his soul. And then he suffers for it. This episode starts with one of the best opening gags in the show, as Bart pranks the whole congregation into singing "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" at church, to which Reverend Lovejoy responds with the all-time great quote "This sounds like rock and/or roll." There's also Moe's side-story of pivoting from bar owner to opening a family restaurant which immediately goes horribly wrong. Seeing Moe Szyslak suffer never gets old, but seeing him suffer after seemingly succeeding with the restaurant is so mean that it becomes even more hilarious. Plus, we get one of the all-time greatest Homer-talks-to-his-head moments, not to mention his telling Bart to "Run, boy, run!" during an obvious moment of extreme emotional distress to his firstborn.
That's what makes this one of the best episodes of the show. Seeing Bart doing something silly like selling his soul quickly go from a funny gag to a poignant story full of emotion shows that the characters in "The Simpsons" aren't just caricatures, but characters with depth and layers. The episode also has some of Nancy Cartwright's best work, capturing Bart's genuine heartbreak. Regardless of your spiritual beliefs, enough things go wrong in the episode — the reactions from his pets, the automatic doors that don't work — that you start believing Bart truly lost his soul. Because he believes it. (Rafael Motamayor)
12. Deep Space Homer
"Homer goes to space." That's the gist of "Deep Space Homer," and that's really all you need to know in order to immediately understand why this episode is tops. The fact that the premise is based around brilliant satire on top of Homer's oafish tendencies makes it that much better. NASA is annoyed by the low TV ratings that space shuttle launches are getting, so they bring in more average Americans to pique public interest. Homer and Barney are the schlubs chosen as candidates, and Barney offers up some amusing moments, especially when non-alcoholic champagne results in him hijacking a jetpack, smashing into a pillow factory without hitting any pillows, and then getting run over by a marshmallow truck.
We can't talk about this episode without mentioning another all-time great gag, which finds Homer opening a bag of potato chips in zero gravity, eating them while floating to the classic tune of Johann Strauss II's "The Blue Danube." There's actually a beautifully animated shot in this sequence from the point of view of a chip that stays stationary in the frame as Homer spins and flies toward it in the background. Just look at the way the shadows move around the chip in that shot. That's good stuff! Of course, the subtitled ant interactions are another hilarious bit, after Homer smashes the ant farm inside the shuttle. Let's not forget that Kent Brockman's cowardly news report about the ants led to the now-famous colloquialism of, "I, for one, welcome our new [insert latest threat to humanity] overlords."
But for me, the brilliance of this episode comes from an inanimate carbon rod setting the episode in motion by winning an honor at work over Homer, and then that same object becoming the hero that saves the astronauts (including the real Buzz Aldrin as himself) following their mission snafu. Brilliant. (Ethan Anderton)
11. Treehouse of Horror V
Picking the best "Treehouse of Horror" is difficult due to the episodes' nature as anthologies; you have to consider the whole episode, not just any one particular segment. If we were going that route, my favorite would be "The Devil and Homer Simpson" (from season 5's "Treehouse of Horror IV"), but the best overall package is the following one: season 6's "Treehouse of Horror V."
Three segments — "The Shinning," "Time and Punishment," and "Nightmare Cafeteria" — all bangers. The first is the best, admittedly; a parody of Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," the episode masterfully distills the beats of a feature movie into a seven-minute parody, without a single joke falling flat along the way. The jokes are specific to the parody too, not the broad comedy that lesser "Treehouse" segments can fall into.
"Time and Punishment," where Homer travels to alternate timelines via a jury-rigged toaster oven, was ahead of its time in exploring the multiverse. It's not the scariest "Treehouse of Horror," but the whole point of these episodes is to put the characters through stories too fantastical for a normal outing. On that count, it passes successfully.
Finally, "Nightmare Cafeteria," where the Springfield public school system starts to chew up and spit out its students in more literal ways. While "The Shinning" echoes a legendarily scary film, it's this one that's the most chilling segment; the ravenous Springfield Elementary faculty show how "Treehouse of Horror" can live up to its title. (Devin Meenan)
10. Homer's Enemy
One of the darkest and most controversial "Simpsons" episodes of all time, "Homer's Enemy" still divides fans to this day. Some believe it's too bleak, too self-aware, its one foot in our reality risking breaking our love for these characters. Others argue that it's too dang funny for any of that to matter, even if it's true. We fall on the latter side of the argument.
"Homer's Enemy" presents a daring and uncomfortable premise: what if a "real" person found himself interacting with Homer Simpson? What if this "real" person was a hard worker and a decent person who saw this privileged slob, with his house, family, and failed-upward career, and was rightfully peeved about it, growing more and more bitter with every passing interaction? Frank Grimes (voiced by regular cast member Hank Azaria) dares to challenge our love for Homer. Through his eyes, this iconic comedic creation isn't lovable or hilarious — he's a selfish, pathetic example of everything wrong with society, and the darkest possible reflection of the American dream.
Infamously, the episode ends with Frank dead and Homer snoring loudly during his funeral as his friends chuckle at the whole thing. "The Simpsons" was rarely ever this dark, and this self-critical, again. But this is the rare comedy show that spent years teaching you to love its characters, before abruptly slapping you across the face and asking you to confront that affection. It's pitch-black, bold, and yes, hilarious. (Jacob Hall)
9. I Love Lisa
"You can actually pinpoint the second when his heart rips in half."
There has never been a funnier television program than "The Simpsons" in its prime, but there have also been few shows with such a clear and profound sense of conscience and decency. "I Love Lisa" is an incredible half-hour of television, and a perfect example of the kind of razor-sharp, unmatched comedy writing that defined that show's best years. I'll throw out "Just do your job, heart boy" any chance I get, and I can't even think about Valentine's Day without humming "The Monster Mash" thanks to this episode. But those gags are ultimately about setting you up for emotional catharsis, as Lisa has pity on poor Ralph Wiggum, offers him a Valentine's card ("You Choo-Choo-Choose me?"), and finds her life turned upside down when she's forced to deal with his affections.
In retrospect, it's funny that portions of American society decided that "The Simpsons" was a sign of a crumbling civilization, especially when this is a show that ultimately aligns itself with the side of decency. "I Love Lisa" is indeed a story about the collateral damage of a good deed, but it's also about how to clean up and repair that damage, and heal those you have hurt and take responsibility for your actions. No episode better showcases how "The Simpsons" could simultaneously light a fire and plant new seeds. Sometimes, you need to burn the forest to save it. (Jacob Hall)
8. 22 Short Films About Springfield
The show may be called "The Simpsons," but Springfield is home to many more faces than just the eponymous nuclear family. There are so many supporting characters, each with their own personal quirks and professional niches, that every one of them can be a different person's favorite character and the episode-by-episode storytelling possibilities of "The Simpsons" are endless.
There's no better showcase of this cast than season 7, episode 21, "22 Short Films About Springfield." By this point, the writers understood what a great ensemble they had built, so this episode exists to peek into their daily lives. Unfolding like a collection of "Simpsons-themed sketches (some interconnected, some isolated), the episode is a smorgasbord of the often-absurd yet character-based comedy that makes "The Simpsons" special.
Let's touch on "Steamed Hams," the most famous segment of the episode (and one I know by heart) even though it's just a 3-minute segment of a rapid-fire half-hour. Principal Skinner invites Superintendent Chalmers over to his house for an unforgettable luncheon, but when he overcooks his roast, he gets the delightfully devilish idea to disguise Krusty Burger takeout as their meal. Skinner drops lie after ludicrous lie, but the shoe never drops, and the suspicious superintendent just shrugs it off.
Skinner was conceived of as merely a stodgy adversary for Bart's troublemaking (even his name sounds like a drill sergeant's), but if there's any better showcase of how he evolved from straight man to (hilarious) punchline, it's "Steamed Hams." (Devin Meenan)
7. Bart on the Road
By season 7, "The Simpsons" had hit a real stride. Even supporting characters were well-established, which allowed episodes to safely veer off into new, refreshing, and, most importantly, hilarious territory. Such is the case with "Bart on the Road," which was the 20th episode of that season. It sees hijinks ensue over spring break when Bart gets a fake ID, ultimately pairing him with Milhouse, Martin, and Nelson on a road trip to the World's Fair — which they don't realize has been shut down for years. Meanwhile, Lisa stays home and ends up paling around with Homer at the plant, allowing them some time to truly bond with one another. That gives the episode a touch of sweet humor to go along with the more outrageous humor on display in the road trip arc. A perfect blend.
From Nelson's unexpected obsession with singer Andy Williams to Martin wasting the group's last $10 on an Al Gore doll, there are numerous one-liners and memorable gags to go around. One particularly perfect "Simpsons" moment comes during a little montage of killing time on the road, with the group, amongst other things, picking up a sketchy-looking hitchhiker. Perhaps no single moment encapsulates the episode's greatness, however, when Lisa confides in Homer that Bart is stuck and needs a way home. After promising not to get mad, Homer calmly delivers the line, "I will send Bart the money to fly home, then I will Murder Him." The delivery is a perfect summation of the brilliance that is Dan Castellaneta. (Ryan Scott)
6. You Only Move Twice
If this were a list of perfect episodes of television encompassing the history of the medium, "You Only Move Twice" would need to be in consideration. This is an episode that needs no introduction for hardcore fans of "The Simpsons." It's as joke-dense an episode as you'll find across the show's 30-plus seasons. From the get-go with Smither saying, "What's wrong with this country!? Can't a man walk down the street without being offered a job?" right up to Homer expressing disappointment with literally owning the Denver Broncos, it's "Simpsons" humor exemplified.
But this episode truly comes down to the brilliance of Hank Scorpio. Voiced by the wonderful Albert Brooks, the head of the mysterious Globex Corporation woos Homer and the family away from Springfield with a fancy job offer. It's the best guest appearance in the show's history, and the best one-off character in the show's history. (Yes, Brooks came back for "The Simpsons Movie," but not as Scorpio.) From one of the all-time great "James Bond" parodies (leading up to the line "I tackled a loafer at work today") to Scorpio taking out hostile government agents as Homer casually quits his job as though everything around him is fine, this is one of the episodes that all other "Simpsons" episodes must be measured against. If we were facing some apocalyptic event and we, as a society, could only preserve a small number of episodes of TV for future generations to enjoy, this one makes the cut. It's that good. (Ryan Scott)
5. The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show
The thing about "The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show" is not just that it's one of the funniest episodes of "The Simpsons" ever made. The thing is that its core concept has transcended the episode itself and has become pop culture shorthand for a very specific scenario. In the episode, "The Itchy and Scratchy Show" is floundering, and Homer finds himself recruited to voice the producers' Hail Mary to save the series: a hip, rapping dog named Poochie. Even though Poochie himself is every '90s cliche carefully assembled into one asinine package, he's familiar to anyone from any era — he's the perfect emblem for a once-beloved property that is now grasping at straws.
It all comes together in a few moments that have become part of the vernacular. "Whenever Poochie's not on screen, all the other characters should be asking 'Where's Poochie?'" and "Poochie died on the way back to his home planet" have been so fully absorbed by popular culture that people who haven't even seen this episode know, understand, and appreciate the reference. Whenever a TV show introduces a new character who smells of sweaty desperation, the Poochie jokes come out in full force. Whenever someone, fictional or not, makes an abrupt exit from the public eye, it's made clear they've died on the way back to their home planet.
There's real power here, a sense that "The Simpsons" tapped into a regular phenomenon and delivered the final word with such comedic force that we don't even need to create new jokes about the subject. Poochie will do. He'll do forever. (Jacob Hall)
4. Cape Feare
A send-up of Martin Scorsese's "Cape Fear" remake starring Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte, the episode "Cape Feare" is an undeniable classic. After being sent to prison twice due to the actions of one Bart Simpson, Krusty the Clown's former sidekick Sideshow Bob (voiced menacingly by Kelsey Grammer) gets out of jail and has his sights set on killing his young nemesis, forcing the Simpson family into the Witness Relocation Program.
"Cape Feare" is packed with some of the show's most memorable slapstick moments, as Sideshow Bob is relegated to being the Wile E. Coyote of this episode, always inadvertently thwarted by Bart and his family as the Road Runner. First, you have the sequence where Sideshow Bob stows away under the Simpsons' family car as they head to their new home. Along the way, Bob is inundated with pain from speed bumps, has a hot cup of coffee dumped on him, and is prickled with cacti chunks.
We take a break from Bob's woes for a fantastic redux of "The Simpsons" opening credits, now titled "The Thompsons," as we're shown their ominously named new home of Terror Lake. But we get back to Bob's pain, when he removes himself from under the car and repeatedly walks into loose rakes lying around on the ground, snarling with each thwack. What's even better about this gag is that it was extended to fill time in an episode that didn't fit the time slot, and now it's one of the most beloved bits in the entire series. All this is before he's trampled by a parade and eventually ends up being tricked into performing the entire score of "H.M.S. Pinafore" before getting arrested yet again. Oh, Sideshow Bob, your pain is our immense pleasure. (Ethan Anderton)
3. And Maggie Makes Three
"And Maggie Makes Three" is the finest example of the show's humor and heart formula at work. It's full of timeless gags that remain just as hilarious today as when the episode first aired back in 1995. What is Homer's plan to "fix Lenny and Carl good?" Why does a closeup of his calendar reveal ongoing harassment of Dick Clark? Why does he spend hours researching marketing to improve business at the bowling alley, only to seemingly have an epiphany that amounts to him letting off a shotgun outside his new job while yelling, "Get your bowling"? It's these wonderful non-sequiturs that have always made "The Simpsons" irresistibly funny.
But the final scene, in which Homer reveals he's covered Mr. Burns' demotivational plaque with photos of his daughter, so as to change it from reading "Don't forget, you're here forever," to "Do it for her," remains one of the most touching moments in not just the show's history, but arguably TV history.
"And Maggie Makes Three" pulls off the magic trick of having some truly absurd and unreasonably hilarious gags exist within a somehow grounded and truly affecting story. How could an episode that depicts a man quitting his job by playing his boss's head like a bongo also hit you with an emotional gut punch of a finale and have it feel so genuinely moving? Whatever the answer is, it's hiding somewhere in "And Maggie Makes Three." (Joe Roberts)
2. Lemon of Troy
Like most kid-centric episodes, "Lemon of Troy" is great because of how much it understands what it's like to be a kid. It knows how petty town rivalries can become the most important thing in the world, and how dangerous it can feel just to sneak into a place slightly outside of where you've been allowed to go before. There are no real-life Shelbyvilles out there, where everyone's a doppelganger of people from your hometown and every thing looks slightly different, but your rival town/school sure feels like Shelbyville when you're 10 years old and exploring it for the first time.
In addition to being a fun adventure story, it's also insanely dense on the humor. There are so many memorable jokes here: The lemon-shaped rock, Milhouse's camouflage fantasy, the tutor misunderstanding, the Nelson/Martin team-up, that ridiculous shot of Homer's doppelganger trying to smugly chew on a lemon. The sheer amount of planting and payoff going on in this episode's script is amazing, and borderline miraculous. This is three episodes worth of comedy packed into a tight 22-minute package.
Glimpses of Shelbyville are rare in "The Simpsons" — outside of this episode, we pretty much only ever hear about the town in passing — but this one episode has firmly cemented Shelbyville in fans' memory. 29 seasons later we still vehemently root against that pesky backwards town, all because of the legacy "Lemon of Troy" built. (Michael Boyle)
1. Marge vs. the Monorail
What makes a perfect episode of "The Simpsons"? Is it classic characters getting up to hilarious hijinks? Great guest stars? Or maybe, just maybe, the answer is "A full-fledged parody of 'The Music Man.'" Penned by none other than Conan O'Brien, "Marge vs. the Monorail" is "The Simpsons" at its very best — a showcase for the main cast, a perfect encapsulation of the town of Springfield, and a great example of how the series could tell a great, compact story while also being unafraid to get a little weird. It was also the beginning of the show changing into something bigger than it had ever been before.
"For me as a director, 'Marge vs. The Monorail' was a real turning point, because it was the beginning of these big spectacle episodes," said the episode's director, Rich Moore. "We had a musical number every now and then, but the stories had been more intimate. Very domestic and around the house. Here comes this one that has a full-blown disaster movie ending."
After Springfield comes into some money (thanks to a hefty fine leveled at Mr. Burns for dumping nuclear waste), the town must decide how to spend the dough. Marge Simpson, ever the level-headed buzzkill, suggests using the cash to fix the town's horribly dilapidated Main Street. But the people of Springfield are notoriously dumb and gullible, and when conman Lyle Lanley (Phil Hartman, arguably the best guest star the show ever had) shows up and suggests spending the fortune on a monorail, the Springfieldians burst into song at the idea ("Well, sir, there's nothing on earth like a genuine, bona fide, electrified, six-car monorail!"). The monorail is, of course, a con job, with Lanley planning to take the cash and run (which he does, although he eventually meets his comeuppance).
Homer lands a job as the monorail's conductor — or "the best monothingy guy there ever was," as he puts it later — but the maiden voyage is doomed, with the monorail unable to stop, bulleting around Springfield at a killer speed. It's up to Marge, a scientist, and Leonard Nimoy ("You didn't do anything!" "Didn't I?") to try and save the day — and Homer is eventually the hero of the moment. The episode feels like a feature film packed into a tight half-hour, complete with some of the funniest bits the show has ever unleashed ("Homer, there's a family of possums in here!" "I call the big one Bitey.") It all caps off with a perfect epilogue wherein Marge swears the town of Springfield never succumbed to folly again ... except for the Popsicle stick skyscraper ... and the 50-foot magnifying glass ... and that escalator to nowhere. (Chris Evangelista)
How this list was made
This list was created by assembling /Film's biggest "Simpsons" fans in a private chat, and letting them make the case for their favorite episodes. After the free range discussion, each writer and editor submitted a list of their personal favorite episodes, which were all combined into one master list. From there, episodes that received significant support during the nominating process where placed on the list automatically, with the final slots determined by the team making the case for personal favorites about which they felt passionately. The final ranking was determined by having each member of the team submit a private ballot ranking them, with the list being the result of those submissions.