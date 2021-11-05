The Simpsons Is Parodying Prestige TV In A Two-Part Crime Thriller Featuring Brian Cox

"The Simpsons" is well-known for its "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, which became an annual Halloween tradition with the show's second season. However, Halloween has come and gone and we are now in Noirvember, the month when movie-lovers celebrate cinema's dark side. "The Simpsons" is ready to bring that spirit to TV this Sunday as it kicks off a two-part episode called "A Serious Flanders," where the show will briefly transform itself into "an Emmy-baiting crime drama, darker and prestigier than anything you've ever seen."

As noted in our write-up on season 33 of "The Simpsons," the title of this two-parter "is a punny reference to both Ned Flanders — the Christian *ding-dong-diddly* neighbor of the Simpsons family — and the distinctly Jewish Coen Brothers film, 'A Serious Man.'" Co-showrunner Matt Selman has called it "an epic love letter to the show 'Fargo' and the world of streaming television." It even features the voice of Timothy Olyphant, who co-starred in season 4 of "Fargo" last year.

Olyphant also starred for six seasons in his own Emmy-nominated crime drama on FX, "Justified," and he's not the only prestige TV actor in town for "A Serious Flanders." Brian Cox, who just released a memoir where he disses some famous actors in the blunt manner of his "Succession" character, Logan Roy, is also coming to Springfield to terrorize Flanders (on "Simpflix").