The Short-Lived All In The Family Spinoff Norman Lear Wished He Could Have Finished

Norman Lear, who recently passed away at the age of 101, transformed the network television sitcom in the 1970s by confronting America's cultural contentiousness head-on and daring viewers to laugh at a bigot like Archie Bunker on "All in the Family" or the white-folks-hating George Jefferson on "The Jeffersons." People were more than ready to accept this challenge. "All in the Family" was the top-rated show on television for six of its nine seasons, while "The Jeffersons" ranked in the top 10 for four of its remarkable 11 seasons. Along with "Good Times," "Sanford and Son," "Maude," "One Day at a Time" and "Diff'rent Strokes," Lear basically dominated the decade. It was a creative hot streak that's never been matched and one that Lear could never replicate.

After the 1978 premiere of "Diff'rent Strokes," Lear went ice cold. "The Baxters" and "Palmerstown, USA" only hung around for two seasons, while "Hanging In" and "aka Pablo" (which squandered the uproarious stand-up comedy of Paul Rodriguez) failed to get more than single-digit show orders.

When "Diff'rent Strokes" wrapped up in 1986, Lear took a five year break before attempting a comeback with 1991's "Sunday Dinner," which paired Robert Loggia with Teri Hatcher for maximum age-gap hilarity. CBS couldn't burn off its six episodes fast enough. He tried again the following year with the Washington D.C.-set "The Powers That Be;" created by "Friends" duo David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the Washington D.C.-set sitcom at least saw a second season.

Lear was still tackling edgy subject matter like suicide, eating disorders and illegitimate children, but he'd clearly lost his sense of what American television viewers wanted to see. Then, in 1994, he hit upon the idea to revisit his biggest hit through a wholly different lens. He was sure he'd recaptured the old magic. He was, alas, very wrong.