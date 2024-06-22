The Simpsons Has A NSFW Answer For Why Marge Puts Up With Homer

Emmy award-winning actress Julie Kavner became a household name as the titular "Rhoda" in the very first spin-off of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She's enjoyed a life of comedic and character acting for decades (she's Adam Sandler's mom in "Click!"), but the general public probably knows her best as TV's longest-running sitcom mom — Marge Simpson. Kavner also voices the other major women in the Bouvier family (mother Jacqueline, sisters Patty and Selma, and half-step-great-aunt Eunice). Still, her trademark raspy voice has helped make Marge an icon. She received her second Emmy in 1992 for voicing the character and an Annie Award nomination for her performance in "The Simpsons Movie."

Marge has been at the center of some of the all-time great episodes of "The Simpsons," and in recent years she's become a bit of a meme queen in her own right. Marge loves her family, takes pride in her home, is a devoutly religious woman, and is the glue that holds the Simpsons family together. It's easy to see why Homer fell in love with her and has stayed with her for all these years. And it's not only her winning personality or sense of humor, either. Did you know that Marge Simpson is a Playboy cover model? Yeah, Marge is a five-alarm smoke show, a doting wife, and a wonderful mother. Simply put, she's the total package, and Homer is undoubtedly the luckiest man in Springfield to be married to her.

It's pretty common in adult animated series to show an idiot husband married to a wife way out of his league, but the popularity of the sitcom formula and "The Simpsons" have certainly exacerbated things. But seriously ... why the hell is Marge still with Homer, who has proven time and again to not deserve her?