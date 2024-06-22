The Simpsons Has A NSFW Answer For Why Marge Puts Up With Homer
Emmy award-winning actress Julie Kavner became a household name as the titular "Rhoda" in the very first spin-off of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She's enjoyed a life of comedic and character acting for decades (she's Adam Sandler's mom in "Click!"), but the general public probably knows her best as TV's longest-running sitcom mom — Marge Simpson. Kavner also voices the other major women in the Bouvier family (mother Jacqueline, sisters Patty and Selma, and half-step-great-aunt Eunice). Still, her trademark raspy voice has helped make Marge an icon. She received her second Emmy in 1992 for voicing the character and an Annie Award nomination for her performance in "The Simpsons Movie."
Marge has been at the center of some of the all-time great episodes of "The Simpsons," and in recent years she's become a bit of a meme queen in her own right. Marge loves her family, takes pride in her home, is a devoutly religious woman, and is the glue that holds the Simpsons family together. It's easy to see why Homer fell in love with her and has stayed with her for all these years. And it's not only her winning personality or sense of humor, either. Did you know that Marge Simpson is a Playboy cover model? Yeah, Marge is a five-alarm smoke show, a doting wife, and a wonderful mother. Simply put, she's the total package, and Homer is undoubtedly the luckiest man in Springfield to be married to her.
It's pretty common in adult animated series to show an idiot husband married to a wife way out of his league, but the popularity of the sitcom formula and "The Simpsons" have certainly exacerbated things. But seriously ... why the hell is Marge still with Homer, who has proven time and again to not deserve her?
Homer hits a home run with Marge
He's a classic character for a reason, but Homer is a pretty garbage husband. He married another woman in Vegas back in the '90s when he was drunk, framed Marge for a drunk driving accident he caused five years later, and is an all-around unsupportive partner (her painting, her becoming a cop, etc.). Sure, sometimes Homer has his great moments that remind us why Marge fell for him in the first place, but for every "Do It For Her" moment, there are like 25 examples of Homer being the dirt worst.
In the 2018 book "Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, Julie Kavner gave a reason why she still loves Homer "despite all his faults," a question she's apparently asked quite often. Instead of citing Marge's religious convictions or her history of insecurity, Kavner's answer is simple: "He's good in bed." It sounds like a bit, but according to the authors, "I don't think she's kidding." We know that Homer is a toasty cinnamon bun in bed, but he's also apparently a tiger in the sack. Good for him, and good for Marge for getting it while it's good. But Marge! Honey! Plenty of terrible people are incredible in bed (see: my dating history), but that doesn't mean you have to stay with them!
So let this be a cautionary tale to us all: If the cartoon dick is too bomb, you run the risk of staying in a super unhealthy marriage for nearly 35 years! I'm kidding ... mostly.