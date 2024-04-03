What Longtime Simpsons Writers Really Think About Family Guy

Warning: This post contains mentions of sexual assault.

As the golden era of "The Simpsons" started to die down in the late '90s, a bunch of other adult animated sitcoms rose to prominence, all vying for the cultural power Matt Groening's series once had. From "Futurama" to "King of the Hill" to "South Park," there was no shortage of shows that put their own spin on "The Simpsons" formula, and many of them are still going strong even today. But whereas the "South Park" writers stayed pretty respectful towards "The Simpsons," acknowledging explicitly in their 2006 "Cartoon Wars" special that the older show is far classier and more prestigious than their own, the writers of another prominent raunchy cartoon aimed for far more of a rivalry.

"Family Guy," with its familiar premise of an oafish father trying and failing to do right by his long-suffering wife and his three children, immediately garnered criticism for being a lazier, edgier version of "The Simpsons." Although there was plenty about "Family Guy" that felt original and inspired — mainly, the evil gay baby and the talking liberal dog — the show clearly wouldn't have existed without "The Simpsons" before it. The fact that it seemed to be trying to take the older show's mantle didn't ease tensions much either.

In the "Simpsons vs. Family Guy" wars, however, it was technically the "Simpsons" writers who threw the first stone. The 2002 episode "Treehouse of Horror XXIII" showed us a crowd of Homer clones, one of which was Peter Griffin. In the 2005 episode "The Italian Bob," there was a gag where the Italian police leafed through a handy book of American crimes. The first page read "Invasione di Casa," showing Snake, the second page read "Drink-o Drive-o," showing Mayor Quimby, and the third one read "Plagiarismo," showing none other than Peter Griffin.